Candy Richards – Atlanta, GA Hip Hop Video Model

Candy Richards aka Junk, Originally from North Carolina, but now reside in Atlanta, GA.

“I’ve worked with a lot of great photographers and i’m hoping to network here. I don’t shoot erotic nude or porn, so please don’t ask. I’ve done various videos,promotional modeling and calenders. I’ve been featured on rap city with the core models. I was also on the maury show for “sexy secret crushes”.

Videos

Lil Scrappy – Oh Yeah (lead)

Shawty Lo – They Know (extra)

DJ Drama – 5000 Ones (extra)

Gorilla Zoe feat. Gucci Mane – Waddle (lead)

Young Capone – Loud (Lead)

Young Capone – Shawty (lead)

Red Cafe feat Fat Joe, Jadakiss, Faboulous – Paper Chasin (Lead)

Photos

