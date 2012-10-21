Candy Richards – Atlanta, GA Hip Hop Video Model

-
Candy Richards
Candy Richards aka Junk, Originally from North Carolina, but now reside in Atlanta, GA.
“I’ve worked with a lot of great photographers and i’m hoping to network here. I don’t shoot erotic nude or porn, so please don’t ask. I’ve done various videos,promotional modeling and calenders. I’ve been featured on rap city with the core models. I was also on the maury show for “sexy secret crushes”.
Videos
Lil Scrappy – Oh Yeah (lead)
Shawty Lo – They Know (extra)
DJ Drama – 5000 Ones (extra)
Gorilla Zoe feat. Gucci Mane – Waddle (lead)
Young Capone – Loud (Lead)
Young Capone – Shawty (lead)
Red Cafe feat Fat Joe, Jadakiss, Faboulous – Paper Chasin (Lead)
