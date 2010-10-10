Allain Victoria – Louisiana Hip Hop Video Model

-
Allain Victoria
5
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Allain Victoria is a 23 year old model from New Orleans, Louisiana.
Years ago, Allain Victoria was an upcoming model in New Orleans.
Worked for brands such as Crown Royal and DUB, as well as a video model for local artists like B.G. and the late Soulja Slim.
In 2005 the Hurricane Katrina passed east of New Orleans on August 29, and Allain’s career was put on hold.
Allain Victoria survived the effects of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans and today she is back hot and still working with her Beauty.
Videos
Juelz Santana ft. Chris Brown – Back To The Crib
Ne-Yo – Never Knew I Needed
Soulja Slim – Love Me or Love Me Not
Kane & Abel ft. Yung Joc – Big Shot
Gwap Boyz – Chevy
B.G. – I Want It
Detroit – Do You
Big Boi ft. Cutty – Shutterbugg
Ludacris ft. Trey Songz – Sex Room
Young Jeezy – All White Everything
Photos