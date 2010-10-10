Allain Victoria – Louisiana Hip Hop Video Model

Allain Victoria is a 23 year old model from New Orleans, Louisiana.

Years ago, Allain Victoria was an upcoming model in New Orleans.

Worked for brands such as Crown Royal and DUB, as well as a video model for local artists like B.G. and the late Soulja Slim.

In 2005 the Hurricane Katrina passed east of New Orleans on August 29, and Allain’s career was put on hold.

Allain Victoria survived the effects of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans and today she is back hot and still working with her Beauty.

Videos

Juelz Santana ft. Chris Brown – Back To The Crib

Ne-Yo – Never Knew I Needed

Soulja Slim – Love Me or Love Me Not

Kane & Abel ft. Yung Joc – Big Shot

Gwap Boyz – Chevy

B.G. – I Want It

Detroit – Do You

Big Boi ft. Cutty – Shutterbugg

Ludacris ft. Trey Songz – Sex Room

Young Jeezy – All White Everything

Photos

