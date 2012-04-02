Alisha Jenay – Drank In My Cup Video Model

Alisha Jenay is a mixed model (German and black) and currently a student obtaining her degree in Physical Therapy.

She was born on October 1, 1987 in Detroit Michigan but currently lives in Albuquerque NM where she attends school at the University Of New Mexico. Alisha has been in the modeling industry since 2010. She has graced the centerfold of Lowrider Magazine, Dime Piece Magazine, and is the 2011 cover girl for issue 10 of Fannatic Magazine.

She has appeared in Baby Bash’s highly anticipated music video “Swanananana”… MTV’s Jam of the week “Drank In My Cup” by Kirko Bangz. This beauty has an outgoing, bubbly personality that will help her go far in this industry. she strives to make it to the top one day at a time in the hip hop modelig industry! look out for her feature in Ggurls Magazine 2012 and much much more!

Videos

Baby Bash Ft. Slim Thug – Swanananana

Kirko Bangz – Drank In My Cup

Photos

