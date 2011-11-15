Akira Torii – Portland Native Hip Hop Model

Akira Torii is a Portland, Oregon native hip hop model, whose love affair and passion with the camera began at a very young age.

That passion turned into a career in acting when her family moved to Los Angeles in 1996. Whether she is in front of the lens being captured on film, or behind the viewfinder capturing others, photography is one of Akira’s greatest passions.

Torii caught the eye of a casting agent, and at age ten she landed her first role as a principal actor in a Converse commercial with Latrell Spreewell.

In 2006, Akira’s appearance in T.I’s Honolulu-filmed video “Why You Wanna” led to a new branch on her career path when she caught the eye of the editors of King Magazine and XXL. She has since modeled for features in both publications, and is currently considering offers for clothing line endorsements.

Videos

Ludacris – Stand Up

Snoop Dogg – Drop It Like It’s Hot

T.I – Why You Wanna

