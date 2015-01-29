Home Mixtapes Young Scooter – Jug Season

Young Scooter – Jug Season

Brand new official mixtape from Young Scooter - Jug Season
Jug Season
DJ/Artist
Young Scooter
Mixtape tracks
  1. 01. Young Scooter-Intro Feat OG Double D Prod By Stack Boy Twaun 3:25
  2. 02. Young Scooter-Cocaina Mota Prod By C Sick 3:41
  3. 03. Young Scooter-On The Radar 2:37
  4. 04. Young Scooter-Pots And Stove Feat Boosie Badazz Quick 5:04
  5. 05. Young Scooter-Count Up Prod By Cheeze Beatz 3:28
  6. 06. Young Scooter-Don t Call My Phone Feat Future Prod By Cheeze Beatz 3:04
  7. 07. Young Scooter-All With Me Feat Casino Prod By DJ Mustard 1:23
  8. 08. Young Scooter-G5 Prod By DJ Finesse 3:34
  9. 09. Young Scooter-Show You Right Feat LV Prod By Stack Boy Twaun 3:17
  10. 10. Young Scooter-Millions Prod By Zaytoven 3:27
  11. 11. Young Scooter-Never Hide Feat K Blacka 3:31
  12. 12. Young Scooter-Real Diamonds Feat Ralo Maceo Prod By Chophouze 3:38
  13. 13. Young Scooter-Real OGs Prod By DJ Finesse 3:37
  14. 14. Young Scooter-Same Life Feat OJ Da Juiceman Prod By Zaytoven 3:15
  15. 15. Young Scooter-What s Wrong With The Streets Feat Young Dolph 3:10
  16. 16. Young Scooter-Talk Down Feat OG Boo Dirty 3:09
  17. 17. Young Scooter-In Loving Memory Prod By DJ Finesse 4:01
  18. 18. Young Scooter-80 s Baby Prod By Chophouze Bonus 3:01
  19. 19. Young Scooter-Trap On Wheels Gucci Mane Feat Young Scooter Prod By C4 DJ Spinz Bonus 3:44
