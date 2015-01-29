T.I.
Home
Mixtapes
Young Scooter – Jug Season
Young Scooter – Jug Season
Mixtape
Thu, 29 Jan, 2015
4.2K
Brand new official mixtape from Young Scooter - Jug Season
Mixtape
Jug Season
DJ/Artist
Young Scooter
4.2K
views
0
shares
5 ratings
Listen
Download
Report
Comment
Share
Mixtape Tracks
01.
Young Scooter-Intro Feat OG Double D Prod By Stack Boy Twaun
3:25
02.
Young Scooter-Cocaina Mota Prod By C Sick
3:41
03.
Young Scooter-On The Radar
2:37
04.
Young Scooter-Pots And Stove Feat Boosie Badazz Quick
5:04
05.
Young Scooter-Count Up Prod By Cheeze Beatz
3:28
06.
Young Scooter-Don t Call My Phone Feat Future Prod By Cheeze Beatz
3:04
07.
Young Scooter-All With Me Feat Casino Prod By DJ Mustard
1:23
08.
Young Scooter-G5 Prod By DJ Finesse
3:34
09.
Young Scooter-Show You Right Feat LV Prod By Stack Boy Twaun
3:17
10.
Young Scooter-Millions Prod By Zaytoven
3:27
11.
Young Scooter-Never Hide Feat K Blacka
3:31
12.
Young Scooter-Real Diamonds Feat Ralo Maceo Prod By Chophouze
3:38
13.
Young Scooter-Real OGs Prod By DJ Finesse
3:37
14.
Young Scooter-Same Life Feat OJ Da Juiceman Prod By Zaytoven
3:15
15.
Young Scooter-What s Wrong With The Streets Feat Young Dolph
3:10
16.
Young Scooter-Talk Down Feat OG Boo Dirty
3:09
17.
Young Scooter-In Loving Memory Prod By DJ Finesse
4:01
18.
Young Scooter-80 s Baby Prod By Chophouze Bonus
3:01
19.
Young Scooter-Trap On Wheels Gucci Mane Feat Young Scooter Prod By C4 DJ Spinz Bonus
3:44
Tags
Jug Season
Young Scooter
