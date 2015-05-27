T.I.
50 Cent
Rick Ross
Nicki Minaj
Chris Brown
Jay-Z
Wiz Khalifa
Kanye West
Lil Wayne
Drake
Top
Charts
Photos
Unsigned
Underground
Subscribe
Like
70K
Folow
3K
Youtube
1K
Home
News
Music
Videos
Mixtapes
More
Albums
Features
Lifestyle
Models
Home
News
Music
Videos
Mixtapes
Albums
More
Top Charts
Features
Lifestyle
Models
Underground
On The Grind
Unsigned
20K
1K
1K
Home
Mixtapes
Young Jeezy – Gangsta Party
Young Jeezy – Gangsta Party
Mixtape
Wed, 27 May, 2015
11.6K
Brand new official mixtape from Young Jeezy "Gangsta Party", hosted by DJ Drama.
Mixtape
Gangsta Party
DJ/Artist
Young Jeezy
11.6K
views
0
shares
26 ratings
Loading ...
Listen
Download
Report
Comment
Share
Mixtape Tracks
01.
I Might ft. Rich Homie Quan (Prod by London On The Track)
5:06
02.
Everything Back ft. Young Dolph & Bankroll Fresh (Prod by Zaytoven)
3:53
03.
Type Of Party ft. Que, Pewee Longway, Offset (Prod by Cassius Jay)
5:10
04.
Birds Could Talk (Prod by Cardo)
4:27
05.
Gangsta Shit ft. Shy Glizzy (Prod by Cardo)
3:40
06.
She Know ft. Kevin Gates (Prod by London On The Track)
3:42
07.
Pot Life ft. 2 Chainz (Prod by Sonny Digital)
3:53
08.
The Realest ft. YG (Prod by Cardo & Johnny Juliani)
4:18
09.
Bossin Up ft. Payroll (Prod by Cardo)
3:33
10.
Wit Me (Prod by D Rich)
3:03
11.6K
views
0
shares
Like
0
Tweet
0
G +1
0
WhatsApp
0
Tags
DJ Drama
Young Jeezy
You Might Like
Music
Snootie Wild Ft. Yo Gotti & DJ Drama – 12
13 May 2015
2.4K
Music
DJ Sense Ft. Young Jeezy, Yo Gotti & Monica – Do Me Like That
24 Apr 2015
9.3K
More Hip Hop Mixtapes
Mixtape
Lil Wayne – Paranormal Activity
17 Nov 2011
119.0K
Mixtape
DJ Reddy Rell – Heat 15 (The Exclusive List) (Hosted By Verse Simmonds)
23 Mar 2012
4.3K
Mixtape
DJ Norap & Dipset – Y’all Musta Forgot Dipset
01 Sep 2010
5.7K
Mixtape
Don Trip – Guerrilla
27 Feb 2012
4.5K
Mixtape
Drake – Young Sweet Jones 2
18 Sep 2010
76.0K
Mixtape
Don Trip – Terminator 2
06 Jul 2011
6.8K