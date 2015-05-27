Home Mixtapes Young Jeezy – Gangsta Party

Young Jeezy – Gangsta Party

Brand new official mixtape from Young Jeezy "Gangsta Party", hosted by DJ Drama.
Gangsta Party
Young Jeezy
Mixtape tracks
Mixtape Tracks
  1. 01. I Might ft. Rich Homie Quan (Prod by London On The Track) 5:06
  2. 02. Everything Back ft. Young Dolph & Bankroll Fresh (Prod by Zaytoven) 3:53
  3. 03. Type Of Party ft. Que, Pewee Longway, Offset (Prod by Cassius Jay) 5:10
  4. 04. Birds Could Talk (Prod by Cardo) 4:27
  5. 05. Gangsta Shit ft. Shy Glizzy (Prod by Cardo) 3:40
  6. 06. She Know ft. Kevin Gates (Prod by London On The Track) 3:42
  7. 07. Pot Life ft. 2 Chainz (Prod by Sonny Digital) 3:53
  8. 08. The Realest ft. YG (Prod by Cardo & Johnny Juliani) 4:18
  9. 09. Bossin Up ft. Payroll (Prod by Cardo) 3:33
  10. 10. Wit Me (Prod by D Rich) 3:03
