Mixtape

Designed To Be Signed (Album Stream)

Brand new album by Tha Advocate "Designed To Be Signed".

Buy “DTBS” on Itunes here- https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/designed-to-be-signed/id842964121

Buy a Hard Copy here- http://www.cdbaby.com/cd/thaadvocate6

Buy on Amazon here- http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00J2O14E6/ref=dm_ws_sp_ps_dp