T.I.
50 Cent
Rick Ross
Nicki Minaj
Chris Brown
Jay-Z
Wiz Khalifa
Kanye West
Lil Wayne
Drake
Top
Charts
Photos
Unsigned
Underground
Subscribe
Like
70K
Folow
3K
Youtube
1K
Home
News
Music
Videos
Mixtapes
More
Albums
Features
Lifestyle
Models
Home
News
Music
Videos
Mixtapes
Albums
More
Top Charts
Features
Lifestyle
Models
Underground
On The Grind
Unsigned
20K
1K
1K
Home
Mixtapes
Tank – If You Were Mine EP
Tank – If You Were Mine EP
Mixtape
Wed, 11 Feb, 2015
2.4K
Brand new EP from Tank "If You Were Mine". Perfect R&B music for Valentine's Day.
Mixtape
If You Were Mine EP
DJ/Artist
Tank
2.4K
views
0
shares
2 ratings
Loading ...
Listen
Download
Report
Comment
Share
Mixtape Tracks
01.
All Of Me
5:37
02.
End Of Time
5:21
03.
If You Were Mine
1:47
04.
Lost Without You
3:47
05.
Someone Like You
4:33
06.
Stay With Me
3:26
2.4K
views
0
shares
Like
0
Tweet
0
G +1
0
WhatsApp
0
Tags
If You Were Mine EP
Tank
You Might Like
Music
Tank – You’re My Star
10 Mar 2014
4.4K
Music
Uncle Murda Ft. Maino, Troy Ave, Raekwon & Tank – What They Want
03 Feb 2014
2.8K
More Hip Hop Mixtapes
Mixtape
Juicy J Blue Dream & Lean
01 Dec 2011
18.1K
Mixtape
DJ Hood & DJ DL – Street Demand Pt. 8
13 May 2011
4.3K
Mixtape
Paypa – The Bottle (Henny On The Rocks 2)
04 May 2012
2.7K
Mixtape
DJ Woogie – Club Nights 14
05 Apr 2012
7.4K
Mixtape
DJ Spinatik – Street Runnaz 64
19 Mar 2012
7.1K
Mixtape
Gorilla Zoe – Monkey Business 2
11 Nov 2009
9.4K