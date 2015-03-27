T.I.
Home
Mixtapes
T-Pain – The Iron Way (Hosted by DJ Drama)
T-Pain – The Iron Way (Hosted by DJ Drama)
Mixtape
Fri, 27 Mar, 2015
9.5K
Brand new official Gangsta Grillz mixtape by T-Pain "The Iron Way", hosted by DJ Drama.
Mixtape
The Iron Way (Hosted by DJ Drama)
DJ/Artist
T-Pain
Mixtape Tracks
01.
Kill These Niggas
2:50
02.
Disa My Ting (Feat. Kardinal Offishall & KK Holiday)
4:11
03.
Did It Anyway
3:16
04.
Let Ya Hair Down (Feat. The-Dream & Vantrease)
3:41
05.
Trust Issues (Feat. Young Cash & Sean Jay)
3:05
06.
Booty Butt Ass
5:18
07.
15
2:26
08.
Sun Goes Down (Feat. Audio Push)
3:45
09.
The King
3:40
10.
Hashtag
2:55
11.
Personal Business (Feat. Vantrease)
3:39
12.
Need to be Smokin
3:48
13.
Relax
1:59
14.
Heartbeat
2:58
15.
Represent (Feat. Yo Gotti & Snootie Wild)
5:07
16.
Wait a Minute (Feat. OG Maco)
3:38
17.
Another Level (Feat. Vantrease)
4:10
18.
What You Know (Feat. K Camp & Migos)
3:49
19.
Let Me Through (Feat. Lilâ?? Wayne)
20.
Ever
2:58
Tags
DJ Drama
T Pain
