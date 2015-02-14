Home Mixtapes Maybach Music Group – NYC All-Star 15

Maybach Music Group – NYC All-Star 15

Brand new official mixtape from Maybach Music Group "NYC All-Star 15".
NYC All-Star 15
Maybach Music Group
Mixtape tracks
Mixtape Tracks
  1. 01. Rick Ross Intro 2:01
  2. 02. Wale - Body 3:53
  3. 03. Wale - Girls on Drugs 4:49
  4. 04. Chris Brown X Tyga ft. Rick Ross - Ayo 4:36
  5. 05. Rick Ross - Neighborhood Drug Dealer 3:01
  6. 06. Meek Mill - Monster 2:51
  7. 07. Omarion ft. Jhene Aiko, Chris Brown - Post To Be 3:47
  8. 08. Cash Out ft. Rick Ross - Lets Get It (MMGMix) 5:20
  9. 09. Stalley - Chevelle 4:24
  10. 10. Gunplay - The World Is Mine 3:30
  11. 11. Fat Trel - Bruvas 3:51
  12. 12. Big Sean ft. Rick Ross - IDFWU (MMGMix) 5:21
  13. 13. Wale ft. Dew Baby, Fat Trel - Loyalty 5:43
  14. 14. Meek Mill ft. Big Sean, ASAP Ferg - Bboy 3:37
  15. 15. Young Breed - Rotation 3:35
  16. 16. Tracy T ft. Childish Gambino - Choppas 3:09
  17. 17. Meek Mill - Cream 2:43
  18. 18. Gunplay - Chain Smoking 4:31
  19. 19. DJ Scream ft. Chinx, Juelz Santana - Bruce Willis 3:57
