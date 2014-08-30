Louie St. Claire – My Introduction [Unsigned Hype]

Mixtape

Orlando, Fl artist Louie St.Claire drops his much anticipated 2nd mixtape "My Introduction"! Mixed and mastered by YMCMB's Avengerz staff. Twitter: @2KLouie Email: LouieStClaire2k6te@outlook.com

01. 5 Am

02. Lesson Learned

03. Sucka N-Word

04. Marshal Dillon Ft. Cody Adams

05. Question Mark

06. 2 Or 3 Shots

07. Finished Ft Kay-P

08. Like A DJ Ft Tony Mas

09. Pac In Vegas Ft Cody Adams

10. Jay Z Hol’up

11. Save Your

12. I Need You