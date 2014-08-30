Home Mixtapes Louie St. Claire – My Introduction [Unsigned Hype]
Louie St. Claire – My Introduction [Unsigned Hype]
Mixtape
Sat, 30 Aug, 2014
3.7K
Orlando, Fl artist Louie St.Claire drops his much anticipated 2nd mixtape "My Introduction"! Mixed and mastered by YMCMB's Avengerz staff. Twitter: @2KLouie Email: LouieStClaire2k6te@outlook.com
Mixtape
My Introduction [Unsigned Hype]
DJ/Artist
Louie St. Claire
3.7Kviews
0shares
Loading ...
01. 5 Am
02. Lesson Learned
03. Sucka N-Word
04. Marshal Dillon Ft. Cody Adams
05. Question Mark
06. 2 Or 3 Shots
07. Finished Ft Kay-P
08. Like A DJ Ft Tony Mas
09. Pac In Vegas Ft Cody Adams
10. Jay Z Hol’up
11. Save Your
12. I Need You