Home Mixtapes Lil Wayne – Sorry 4 The Wait 2

Lil Wayne – Sorry 4 The Wait 2

Mixtape
33.4K
Lil Wayne – Sorry 4 The Wait 2
Brand new official mixtape from Lil Wayne - Sorry 4 The Wait 2
Mixtape
Sorry 4 The Wait 2
DJ/Artist
Lil Wayne
33.4Kviews
0shares
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars 63 ratings
Loading ... Loading ...
ListenDownloadReportCommentShare
Mixtape tracks
Mixtape Tracks
  1. 01. Coco 4:04
  2. 02. Shit 4:18
  3. 03. Trap House 4:20
  4. 04. Selsun Blue 3:36
  5. 05. Used To Ft Drake 4:23
  6. 06. No Type 4:01
  7. 07. Fingers Hurting 4:14
  8. 08. Hot Nigga 3:17
  9. 09. HollyWeezy 4:59
  10. 10. Drunk In Love Ft Christina Milian 4:53
  11. 11. You Guessed It 4:03
  12. 12. Try Me Ft Mack Maine 3:35
  13. 13. Preach Ft 2 Chainz 3:01
  14. 14. Alphabet 5:30
  15. 15. No Haters 3:43
  16. 16. Admit It Ft SNL 4:03
  17. 17. Dreams And Nightmares 3:50
33.4Kviews
0shares
Tags
You Might Like
More Hip Hop Mixtapes