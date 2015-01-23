T.I.
Home
Mixtapes
Lil Wayne – Sorry 4 The Wait 2
Lil Wayne – Sorry 4 The Wait 2
Mixtape
Fri, 23 Jan, 2015
Brand new official mixtape from Lil Wayne - Sorry 4 The Wait 2
Mixtape
Sorry 4 The Wait 2
DJ/Artist
Lil Wayne
Mixtape Tracks
01.
Coco
4:04
02.
Shit
4:18
03.
Trap House
4:20
04.
Selsun Blue
3:36
05.
Used To Ft Drake
4:23
06.
No Type
4:01
07.
Fingers Hurting
4:14
08.
Hot Nigga
3:17
09.
HollyWeezy
4:59
10.
Drunk In Love Ft Christina Milian
4:53
11.
You Guessed It
4:03
12.
Try Me Ft Mack Maine
3:35
13.
Preach Ft 2 Chainz
3:01
14.
Alphabet
5:30
15.
No Haters
3:43
16.
Admit It Ft SNL
4:03
17.
Dreams And Nightmares
3:50
Lil Wayne
