T.I.
50 Cent
Rick Ross
Nicki Minaj
Chris Brown
Jay-Z
Wiz Khalifa
Kanye West
Lil Wayne
Drake
Top
Charts
Photos
Unsigned
Underground
Subscribe
Like
70K
Folow
3K
Youtube
1K
Home
News
Music
Videos
Mixtapes
More
Albums
Features
Lifestyle
Models
Home
News
Music
Videos
Mixtapes
Albums
More
Top Charts
Features
Lifestyle
Models
Underground
On The Grind
Unsigned
20K
1K
1K
Home
Mixtapes
Gucci Mane & Young Thug – The Purple Album (Album Stream)
Gucci Mane & Young Thug – The Purple Album (Album Stream)
Mixtape
Thu, 19 Jun, 2014
10.5K
Brand new street album from Gucci Mane and Young Thug "The Purple Album".
Mixtape
The Purple Album (Album Stream)
DJ/Artist
Gucci Mane & Young Thug
10.5K
views
0
shares
3 ratings
Loading ...
Listen
Download
Report
Comment
Share
Mixtape Tracks
10.5K
views
0
shares
Like
0
Tweet
0
G +1
0
WhatsApp
0
Tags
Gucci Mane
Young Thug
You Might Like
Music
Young Thug – Dance
08 May 2015
3.8K
Music
Jeremih Ft. Gucci Mane – Money Do
24 Apr 2015
5.6K
More Hip Hop Mixtapes
Mixtape
50 Cent & Tapemasters Inc – Sleek Audio
28 Mar 2011
16.7K
Mixtape
The Game Purp & Patron (2 Disc)
25 Jan 2011
17.4K
Mixtape
Bei Maejor – Upscale
31 Mar 2012
4.4K
Mixtape
Gorilla Zoe – Cartunez (Day 20 of 28)
22 Feb 2010
3.0K
Mixtape
Young Jerz, DJ Ill Will & DJ Rockstar – No Gimmicks
21 Mar 2010
5.8K
Mixtape
DB Product – RnB Sex Games 3
20 Apr 2012
19.1K