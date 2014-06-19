T.I.
50 Cent
Rick Ross
Nicki Minaj
Chris Brown
Jay-Z
Wiz Khalifa
Kanye West
Lil Wayne
Drake
Top
Charts
Photos
Unsigned
Underground
Subscribe
Like
70K
Folow
3K
Youtube
1K
Home
News
Music
Videos
Mixtapes
More
Albums
Features
Lifestyle
Models
Home
News
Music
Videos
Mixtapes
Albums
More
Top Charts
Features
Lifestyle
Models
Underground
On The Grind
Unsigned
20K
1K
1K
Home
Mixtapes
Gucci Mane & Migos – The Green Album (Album Stream)
Gucci Mane & Migos – The Green Album (Album Stream)
Mixtape
Thu, 19 Jun, 2014
7.3K
Brand new street album from Gucci Mane and Migos "The Green Album".
Mixtape
The Green Album (Album Stream)
DJ/Artist
Gucci Mane & Migos
7.3K
views
0
shares
1 ratings
Loading ...
Listen
Download
Report
Comment
Share
Mixtape Tracks
7.3K
views
0
shares
Like
0
Tweet
0
G +1
0
WhatsApp
0
Tags
Gucci Mane
Migos
You Might Like
Music
Meek Mill Ft. Migos – Basic B*tch
13 May 2015
7.8K
Music
French Montana Ft. Chris Brown & Migos – Moses
08 May 2015
14.6K
More Hip Hop Mixtapes
Mixtape
Hell Rell – The Black Cloud
28 Nov 2011
3.2K
Mixtape
Biggy Jiggy – Exclusive Tunes 3D 4
31 Mar 2012
16.3K
Mixtape
Coast 2 Coast 156 (Hosted By Jeremih)
24 Apr 2011
7.7K
Mixtape
Rosalind – Cocoabutter N Vitamin E [Unsigned Hype]
27 Oct 2011
2.9K
Mixtape
Berner – Urban Farmer
07 Oct 2012
4.9K
Mixtape
G-Unit – Gangland Vol. 22
09 Dec 2010
18.5K