T.I.
50 Cent
Rick Ross
Nicki Minaj
Chris Brown
Jay-Z
Wiz Khalifa
Kanye West
Lil Wayne
Drake
Top
Charts
Photos
Unsigned
Underground
Subscribe
Like
70K
Folow
3K
Youtube
1K
Home
News
Music
Videos
Mixtapes
More
Albums
Features
Lifestyle
Models
Home
News
Music
Videos
Mixtapes
Albums
More
Top Charts
Features
Lifestyle
Models
Underground
On The Grind
Unsigned
20K
1K
1K
Home
Mixtapes
French Montana – Casino Life 2 (Brown Bag Legend)
French Montana – Casino Life 2 (Brown Bag Legend)
Mixtape
Fri, 08 May, 2015
9.8K
Brand new official mixtape from French Montana "Casino Life 2 (Brown Bag Legend)".
Mixtape
Casino Life 2 (Brown Bag Legend)
DJ/Artist
French Montana
9.8K
views
0
shares
17 ratings
Loading ...
Listen
Download
Report
Comment
Share
Mixtape Tracks
01.
Hang On (Intro) (Prod. By Moon)
4:47
02.
Off The Rip Feat. Chinx
3:34
03.
Moses Feat. Chris Brown & Migos (Prod. By Southside, 808 Mafia & DJ Spinz)
5:00
04.
I Aint Gonna Lie Feat. Lil Wayne
3:53
05.
Yay Yay (Prod. By Detail)
3:10
06.
AintNuttin Feat. Rick Ross (Prod. By AYO)
3:33
07.
5 Mo Feat. Travi$ Scott & Lil Durk (Prod. By TM88)
3:16
08.
Gangsta (Prod. By Chop Squad)
3:09
09.
Hard Work Feat. Lil Durk
2:45
10.
Coke Boy Money Feat. Chinx & Zack (Prod. By Dolla)
3:12
11.
Body Numb Full Of Drugs (Prod. By Young Chop)
4:49
12.
All Hustle No Luck Feat. Will.I.Am & Lil Durk (Prod. By TM88)
6:01
13.
In The Sun Feat. Curren$y (Prod. By Cool & Dre)
3:32
14.
To Each HIs Own (The Outro)(Prod. By Danny Boy Styles)
4:39
9.8K
views
0
shares
Like
0
Tweet
0
G +1
0
WhatsApp
0
Tags
Casino Life 2 (Brown Bag Legend)
French Montana
You Might Like
Music
French Montana Ft. Chinx & Lil Wayne – Off The Rip (Remix)
15 Jun 2015
110.6K
Music
Rayven Justice Ft. Keyshia Cole & French Montana – Hit Or Nah (Remix)
13 May 2015
5.2K
More Hip Hop Mixtapes
Mixtape
Biggy Jiggy – Lime Light Exclusives 3
01 Sep 2010
19.9K
Mixtape
Dj Swift & Gucci Mane – Gucci Lightyear
11 Aug 2010
12.7K
Mixtape
DJ Ill Will & Young Cash – Fed Bound
21 Jul 2010
16.5K
Mixtape
Royce Da 5’9 & DJ Whoo Kid – The Bar Exam 3
31 May 2010
4.6K
Mixtape
Dj Kurupt – We Pop Off (Hosted By Uncle Murda)
21 May 2010
4.8K
Mixtape
French Montana – Welcome 2 Mollywood
18 Sep 2012
19.5K