French Montana – Casino Life 2 (Brown Bag Legend)

Brand new official mixtape from French Montana "Casino Life 2 (Brown Bag Legend)".
Casino Life 2 (Brown Bag Legend)
French Montana
  1. 01. Hang On (Intro) (Prod. By Moon) 4:47
  2. 02. Off The Rip Feat. Chinx 3:34
  3. 03. Moses Feat. Chris Brown & Migos (Prod. By Southside, 808 Mafia & DJ Spinz) 5:00
  4. 04. I Aint Gonna Lie Feat. Lil Wayne 3:53
  5. 05. Yay Yay (Prod. By Detail) 3:10
  6. 06. AintNuttin Feat. Rick Ross (Prod. By AYO) 3:33
  7. 07. 5 Mo Feat. Travi$ Scott & Lil Durk (Prod. By TM88) 3:16
  8. 08. Gangsta (Prod. By Chop Squad) 3:09
  9. 09. Hard Work Feat. Lil Durk 2:45
  10. 10. Coke Boy Money Feat. Chinx & Zack (Prod. By Dolla) 3:12
  11. 11. Body Numb Full Of Drugs (Prod. By Young Chop) 4:49
  12. 12. All Hustle No Luck Feat. Will.I.Am & Lil Durk (Prod. By TM88) 6:01
  13. 13. In The Sun Feat. Curren$y (Prod. By Cool & Dre) 3:32
  14. 14. To Each HIs Own (The Outro)(Prod. By Danny Boy Styles) 4:39
