Home Mixtapes Cyhi The Prynce – BHP2 (NAACP)

Cyhi The Prynce – BHP2 (NAACP)

Mixtape
1.6K
Brand new official mixtape from Cyhi The Prynce - BHP2 NAACP
Mixtape
BHP2 (NAACP)
DJ/Artist
Cyhi The Prynce
1.6Kviews
0shares
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars 4 ratings
Loading ... Loading ...
ListenDownloadReportCommentShare
Mixtape tracks
Mixtape Tracks
  1. 01. Intro (Prod by Jayo / Tec Beatz) 2:05
  2. 02. Master P (Prod by Tec Beatz) 3:43
  3. 03. Weak People (Prod by Esteyban / Tec Beatz) 4:14
  4. 04. Get Money (Prod by Jayo) 4:38
  5. 05. Forever (Prod by Tec Beatz / Brandon Black / Jeff Leahr) 5:18
  6. 06. TV (Prod by Fr23sh Preauxdeuce / Tec Beatz) 4:29
  7. 07. One Woman Man 4:18
  8. 08. Believe (Prod by The Freshman) 3:07
  9. 09. What We Have (Prod by Mannie Fresh / Brandon Black) 2:39
  10. 10. Everyday People ft. Alanna (Prod by Organized Noize / Tez Beatz) 3:07
  11. 11. To Be Real (Prod by Narcotics / Tec Beatz / Brandon Black) 3:49
1.6Kviews
0shares
Tags
You Might Like
More Hip Hop Mixtapes