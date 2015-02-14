T.I.
Cyhi The Prynce – BHP2 (NAACP)
Mixtape
Sat, 14 Feb, 2015
1.6K
Brand new official mixtape from Cyhi The Prynce - BHP2 NAACP
BHP2 (NAACP)
Cyhi The Prynce
Mixtape Tracks
01.
Intro (Prod by Jayo / Tec Beatz)
2:05
02.
Master P (Prod by Tec Beatz)
3:43
03.
Weak People (Prod by Esteyban / Tec Beatz)
4:14
04.
Get Money (Prod by Jayo)
4:38
05.
Forever (Prod by Tec Beatz / Brandon Black / Jeff Leahr)
5:18
06.
TV (Prod by Fr23sh Preauxdeuce / Tec Beatz)
4:29
07.
One Woman Man
4:18
08.
Believe (Prod by The Freshman)
3:07
09.
What We Have (Prod by Mannie Fresh / Brandon Black)
2:39
10.
Everyday People ft. Alanna (Prod by Organized Noize / Tez Beatz)
3:07
11.
To Be Real (Prod by Narcotics / Tec Beatz / Brandon Black)
3:49
Cyhi The Prynce
