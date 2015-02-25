Home Mixtapes Chief Keef – Sorry 4 The Weight

Chief Keef – Sorry 4 The Weight

Mixtape
9.0K
News mixtape from Chief Keef "Sorry 4 The Weight".
Mixtape
Sorry 4 The Weight
DJ/Artist
Chief Keef
9.0Kviews
0shares
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars 14 ratings
Loading ... Loading ...
ListenDownloadReportCommentShare
Mixtape tracks
Mixtape Tracks
  1. 01. WWYD 4:38
  2. 02. Himalayas (Prod. By GGP) 4:07
  3. 03. Sosa Chamberland (Prod. By GGP) 4:14
  4. 04. Get Money (Prod. By Chopsquaddj) 3:11
  5. 05. Hot Shit Feat. Andy Milonakis (Prod. By DPGGP) 3:28
  6. 06. Vet Lungs (Prod by GGP) 3:47
  7. 07. Ten Toes Down (Prod. By DPGGP) 4:42
  8. 08. That's What (Prod. By Chopsquaddj) 2:39
  9. 09. Guess What Boy (Prod. By DPGGP) 3:00
  10. 10. Please (Prod. By GGP) 3:31
  11. 11. What Up (Prod. By Chief Keef) 4:34
  12. 12. 5AM (Prod. By GGP) 3:20
  13. 13. Send It Up (Prod. By Chopsquaddj) 3:14
  14. 14. Hidding (Prod. ByChopsquaddj) 5:23
  15. 15. On My Momma (Prod. By GGP) 3:15
  16. 16. Dont Want None (Prod. By DPGGP) 3:18
  17. 17. Yours Feat. Benji Glo (Prod. By GGP) 3:06
  18. 18. Win (Prod. By Chopsquaddj) 4:34
9.0Kviews
0shares
Tags
You Might Like
More Hip Hop Mixtapes