Home
Mixtapes
Chief Keef – Sorry 4 The Weight
Chief Keef – Sorry 4 The Weight
Mixtape
Wed, 25 Feb, 2015
9.0K
News mixtape from Chief Keef "Sorry 4 The Weight".
Mixtape
Sorry 4 The Weight
DJ/Artist
Chief Keef
9.0K
views
0
shares
14 ratings
Mixtape Tracks
01.
WWYD
4:38
02.
Himalayas (Prod. By GGP)
4:07
03.
Sosa Chamberland (Prod. By GGP)
4:14
04.
Get Money (Prod. By Chopsquaddj)
3:11
05.
Hot Shit Feat. Andy Milonakis (Prod. By DPGGP)
3:28
06.
Vet Lungs (Prod by GGP)
3:47
07.
Ten Toes Down (Prod. By DPGGP)
4:42
08.
That's What (Prod. By Chopsquaddj)
2:39
09.
Guess What Boy (Prod. By DPGGP)
3:00
10.
Please (Prod. By GGP)
3:31
11.
What Up (Prod. By Chief Keef)
4:34
12.
5AM (Prod. By GGP)
3:20
13.
Send It Up (Prod. By Chopsquaddj)
3:14
14.
Hidding (Prod. ByChopsquaddj)
5:23
15.
On My Momma (Prod. By GGP)
3:15
16.
Dont Want None (Prod. By DPGGP)
3:18
17.
Yours Feat. Benji Glo (Prod. By GGP)
3:06
18.
Win (Prod. By Chopsquaddj)
4:34
Chief Keef
