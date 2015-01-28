T.I.
50 Cent
Rick Ross
Nicki Minaj
Chris Brown
Jay-Z
Wiz Khalifa
Kanye West
Lil Wayne
Drake
Top
Charts
Photos
Unsigned
Underground
Subscribe
Like
70K
Folow
3K
Youtube
1K
Home
News
Music
Videos
Mixtapes
More
Albums
Features
Lifestyle
Models
Home
News
Music
Videos
Mixtapes
Albums
More
Top Charts
Features
Lifestyle
Models
Underground
On The Grind
Unsigned
20K
1K
1K
Home
Mixtapes
Chevy Woods – Gangland 3
Chevy Woods – Gangland 3
Mixtape
Wed, 28 Jan, 2015
12.6K
Brand new official mixtape from Chevy Woods "Gangland 3".
Mixtape
Gangland 3
DJ/Artist
Chevy Woods
12.6K
views
0
shares
18 ratings
Loading ...
Listen
Download
Report
Comment
Share
Mixtape Tracks
01.
Welcome 2 The Trap (Prod by Arthur MacArthur & Mikhail)
4:32
02.
Champagne ft. Juicy J (Prod by ID Labs)
3:47
03.
Fernando (Prod by Zaytoven)
3:38
04.
Gold Chainz Gold Daytons (Prod by Arthur McArthur Rich Kidd)
3:16
05.
Yo Type (Prod by Double D)
4:01
06.
Shooters (Prod by Tommy Ross)
3:43
07.
In The Kitchen (Prod by ID Labs)
3:29
08.
Sticc to the Plan (Prod by Ricky P Ghetto Guitar)
3:59
09.
Garfield ft. Wiz Khalifa (Prod by Sonny Digital)
4:47
10.
Get To know (Prod by KE Beat Mechanics)
3:43
11.
Thug It Out ft. Ty Dolla Sign (Prod by Ricky P Ty Dolla Sign)
2:00
12.
5am (Prod by KE Beat Mechanics)
3:01
13.
For The Money ft. T. Mills (Prod by RMB Justize)
4:17
12.6K
views
0
shares
Like
0
Tweet
0
G +1
0
WhatsApp
0
Tags
Chevy Woods
Gangland 3
You Might Like
Video
Chevy Woods – Now That I’m Up
09 May 2015
1.7K
Video
Chevy Woods – Sticc 2 The Plan (Official Video)
16 Apr 2015
1.8K
More Hip Hop Mixtapes
Mixtape
50 Cent & DJ Drama The Lost Tape (Gangsta Grillz)
22 May 2012
726.5K
Mixtape
50 Cent – 5 (Murder By Numbers)
07 Jul 2012
60.1K
Mixtape
Lil Wayne – Dedication 5
01 Sep 2013
256.3K
Mixtape
Meek Mill & DJ Drama – Dreamchasers 2
07 May 2012
65.7K
Mixtape
Riz SelfMade Deaf Ears Blind Eyes
07 May 2012
5.0K
Mixtape
Lil Wayne The Road To Carter 4
19 Feb 2011
462.2K
Mixtape
Waka Flocka – Salute Me Or Shoot Me 4 (Banned From America)
13 Sep 2012
53.8K
Mixtape
Lil Wayne & DJ Drama – Dedication 4
03 Sep 2012
235.6K
Mixtape
Yo Gotti – CM7 (The World Is Yours)
18 Oct 2012
357.6K
Mixtape
Slaughterhouse – On The House
22 Aug 2012
15.5K
Mixtape
Chevy Woods – Gangland 3
28 Jan 2015
12.6K
Mixtape
Tyga – Well Done 3
20 Aug 2012
96.8K