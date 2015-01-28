Home Mixtapes Chevy Woods – Gangland 3

Chevy Woods – Gangland 3

Brand new official mixtape from Chevy Woods "Gangland 3".
Gangland 3
Chevy Woods
Mixtape tracks
  1. 01. Welcome 2 The Trap (Prod by Arthur MacArthur & Mikhail) 4:32
  2. 02. Champagne ft. Juicy J (Prod by ID Labs) 3:47
  3. 03. Fernando (Prod by Zaytoven) 3:38
  4. 04. Gold Chainz Gold Daytons (Prod by Arthur McArthur Rich Kidd) 3:16
  5. 05. Yo Type (Prod by Double D) 4:01
  6. 06. Shooters (Prod by Tommy Ross) 3:43
  7. 07. In The Kitchen (Prod by ID Labs) 3:29
  8. 08. Sticc to the Plan (Prod by Ricky P Ghetto Guitar) 3:59
  9. 09. Garfield ft. Wiz Khalifa (Prod by Sonny Digital) 4:47
  10. 10. Get To know (Prod by KE Beat Mechanics) 3:43
  11. 11. Thug It Out ft. Ty Dolla Sign (Prod by Ricky P Ty Dolla Sign) 2:00
  12. 12. 5am (Prod by KE Beat Mechanics) 3:01
  13. 13. For The Money ft. T. Mills (Prod by RMB Justize) 4:17
