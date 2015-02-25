Home Mixtapes B-Real – The Prescription

B-Real – The Prescription

Mixtape
New official mixtape from B-Real "The Prescription".
The Prescription
B-Real
Mixtape tracks
  1. 01. Stix & Stones Feat. Ab Soul (Produced by Taebeast) 3:21
  2. 02. All Black Everything Feat. Snow Tha Product & Demrick (Produced by Scoop DeVille) 2:33
  3. 03. Mile High (Produced by MyGuyMars) 2:34
  4. 04. Only When I'm High (La La La La) (Produced by Tommy Brown & MrFranks) 3:56
  5. 05. Kush Coversation Feat. Demric (Produced by King Vay & MyGuyMars for AstronaughtGang) 2:39
  6. 06. Dabs Feat. Dizzy Wright (Produced by The Futuristiks) 3:44
  7. 07. Sack Feat. A$AP Ferg & Jazz Lazer (Produced by Peter Pan West One Productions) 3:32
  8. 08. Start A Fire (Produced by Peter Pan & Hunter Bressan West One Productions) 3:15
  9. 09. Zip (Produced by Nizzy J) 2:37
  10. 10. Money Up On It (Produced by Tha Bizness) 2:55
  11. 11. Anybody Feat. Snoop Dogg & KingFly (Produced Architracks) (Bonus) 4:31
