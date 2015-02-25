T.I.
B-Real – The Prescription
B-Real – The Prescription
Mixtape
Wed, 25 Feb, 2015
3.1K
New official mixtape from B-Real "The Prescription".
The Prescription
DJ/Artist
B-Real
Mixtape Tracks
01.
Stix & Stones Feat. Ab Soul (Produced by Taebeast)
3:21
02.
All Black Everything Feat. Snow Tha Product & Demrick (Produced by Scoop DeVille)
2:33
03.
Mile High (Produced by MyGuyMars)
2:34
04.
Only When I'm High (La La La La) (Produced by Tommy Brown & MrFranks)
3:56
05.
Kush Coversation Feat. Demric (Produced by King Vay & MyGuyMars for AstronaughtGang)
2:39
06.
Dabs Feat. Dizzy Wright (Produced by The Futuristiks)
3:44
07.
Sack Feat. A$AP Ferg & Jazz Lazer (Produced by Peter Pan West One Productions)
3:32
08.
Start A Fire (Produced by Peter Pan & Hunter Bressan West One Productions)
3:15
09.
Zip (Produced by Nizzy J)
2:37
10.
Money Up On It (Produced by Tha Bizness)
2:55
11.
Anybody Feat. Snoop Dogg & KingFly (Produced Architracks) (Bonus)
4:31
b-real
Cypress Hill
