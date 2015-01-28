Home Mixtapes 2 Chainz & The Real University – T.R.U. Jack City

Brand new official music from 2 Chainz & The Real University "T.R.U. Jack City".
T.R.U. Jack City
2 Chainz & The Real University
  1. 01. 2 Chainz-Road Dawg Prod By Dj Spinz 3:38
  2. 02. 2 Chainz Cap 1-Better Dope Prod By Black Jab 3:29
  3. 03. Bankroll Fresh 2 Chainz-How It Feel Prod By Jak Brown 3:50
  4. 04. Short Dawg 2 Chainz-Natural Prod By Xo on the Beat 4:11
  5. 05. 2 Chainz Skooly Bankroll Fresh-Makin It Werk Prod By Zaytoven 3:37
  6. 06. 2 Chainz Cap 1 Skooly-Someone To Love Prod By Mike WiLL Made-It 4:41
  7. 07. 2 Chainz Young Dolph Cap 1-Trap House Stalkin Prod By DJ Spinz 808 Mafia 3:13
  8. 08. Bankroll Fresh 2 Chainz PeeWee Long Way-Granny Prod By Izze the Producer 4:13
  9. 09. 2 Chainz Juju Skooly Young Dolph Travis Porter Greazy C White Bankroll Fresh-We Fukin It Up Prod By 3:59
  10. 10. Skooly Short Dawg-Please Don t Prod By Zaytoven Metro Boomin 3:32
  11. 11. 2 Chainz Young Dolph-Fuk U Pay Me Prod By 808 Mafia 3:21
  12. 12. 2 Chainz Skooly Short Dawg Cap 1 Kaleb-Keep It 100 Prod By DJ Squeeky 3:14
  13. 13. 2 Chainz Cap 1 Skooly-Can t Tell Me Shyt Prod By London on the Track 2:52
  14. 14. 2 Chainz Skooly-Foreign Prod By DJ Jaycee Zaytoven Metro Boomin 3:16
  15. 15. 2 Chainz-Part 2 Prod By 808 Mafia Bonus 1:54
  16. 16. 2 Chainz Cap 1 Skooly-Xanny Prod By Jak Brown 3:49
  17. 17. Cap 1-Bird Bath Prod By Chill Go Hard 3:39
