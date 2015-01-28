T.I.
Home
Mixtapes
2 Chainz & The Real University – T.R.U. Jack City
Mixtape
Wed, 28 Jan, 2015
4.9K
Brand new official music from 2 Chainz & The Real University "T.R.U. Jack City".
Share
Mixtape Tracks
01.
2 Chainz-Road Dawg Prod By Dj Spinz
3:38
02.
2 Chainz Cap 1-Better Dope Prod By Black Jab
3:29
03.
Bankroll Fresh 2 Chainz-How It Feel Prod By Jak Brown
3:50
04.
Short Dawg 2 Chainz-Natural Prod By Xo on the Beat
4:11
05.
2 Chainz Skooly Bankroll Fresh-Makin It Werk Prod By Zaytoven
3:37
06.
2 Chainz Cap 1 Skooly-Someone To Love Prod By Mike WiLL Made-It
4:41
07.
2 Chainz Young Dolph Cap 1-Trap House Stalkin Prod By DJ Spinz 808 Mafia
3:13
08.
Bankroll Fresh 2 Chainz PeeWee Long Way-Granny Prod By Izze the Producer
4:13
09.
2 Chainz Juju Skooly Young Dolph Travis Porter Greazy C White Bankroll Fresh-We Fukin It Up Prod By
3:59
10.
Skooly Short Dawg-Please Don t Prod By Zaytoven Metro Boomin
3:32
11.
2 Chainz Young Dolph-Fuk U Pay Me Prod By 808 Mafia
3:21
12.
2 Chainz Skooly Short Dawg Cap 1 Kaleb-Keep It 100 Prod By DJ Squeeky
3:14
13.
2 Chainz Cap 1 Skooly-Can t Tell Me Shyt Prod By London on the Track
2:52
14.
2 Chainz Skooly-Foreign Prod By DJ Jaycee Zaytoven Metro Boomin
3:16
15.
2 Chainz-Part 2 Prod By 808 Mafia Bonus
1:54
16.
2 Chainz Cap 1 Skooly-Xanny Prod By Jak Brown
3:49
17.
Cap 1-Bird Bath Prod By Chill Go Hard
3:39
Tags
2 Chainz
T.R.U. Jack City
The Real University
