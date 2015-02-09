Straight Outta Compton (Movie Trailer)

Official trailer for the upcoming N.W.A. biographical movie “Straight Outta Compton“, in theaters on August 14th. Intro by Ice Cube and Dr. Dre.

Starring O’Shea Jackson Jr., Corey Hawkins and Jason Mitchell as Ice Cube, Dr. Dre and Eazy-E, Straight Outta Compton is directed by F. Gary Gray (Friday, Set It Off, The Italian Job). The drama is produced by original N.W.A. members Ice Cube and Dr. Dre, who are joined by fellow producers Matt Alvarez and Tomica Woods-Wright. Will Packer serves as executive producer of the film alongside Gray.