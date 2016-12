This is part 2 of the D.D.TV (Digital Dynasty TV) Interview with Killah Priest. Tha Advocate linked up with fellow comrade Killah Priest in Union City, NJ and in part 2 KP reminisces on his High School days, talks Jay Electronica comparisons, picks his favorite Mic Fights winners (between Big Pun vs.Crooked I, DMX vs. 50, Joe Budden vs, Ransom, Pac vs. Biggie and Method Man vs. Ghostface) and tells us which place he loves more, NY or LA, all on DDTV.