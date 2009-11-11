Rick Ross – Biography, Discography, Photos

Feature

William Leonard Roberts II (born January 28, 1976), better known by his stage name Rick Ross, sometimes written as Rick Ro$$ is an American rapper. He took his stage name from the drug trafficker “Freeway” Ricky Ross, to whom he has no connection.

Rick Ross has also founded his own record label Maybach Music Group, on which he released his third studio album Deeper Than Rap.

Born in Coahoma County, Mississippi and raised in Carol City, Florida, of Miami. After graduating from Carol City Senior High School, he later attended the historically black college Albany State University in Albany, Georgia.

He joined Suave House Records, former label for rap duo 8Ball & MJG. He eventually signed a deal with Slip-n-Slide Records, which has been under the Def Jam umbrella since 2006. While signed to Slip-n-Slide, Ross toured with fellow rapper Trick Daddy and made guest performances on other Slip-n-Slide rap albums.

Discography

– Albums

2006 – Port of Miami

2008 – Trilla

2009 – Deeper Than Rap

2010 – Teflon Don

– Group Albums

2009 – Custom Cars & Cycles (with Triple C’s)

TBA – The H (with Birdman)

2010 – Color, Cut, Clarity (with Triple C’s)

Photos

