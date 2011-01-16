Phreshy Duzit – HateLove (Exclusive Interview)

Feature

Phreshy Duzit is the fresh man up on Atlantic Records, repping Detroit, now establishing himself as part of the hiphop freshmen to lookout for, with his music and sounds described as Phresh, something different and nothing to be compared with the existing hiphop music, but definitly something new in a format worth to be accepted by the mass audience.

Currently getting ready for his first project on Atlantic Records “HateLove EP“, set to be released Spring 2011, read the interview below to find out more as Glish of HipHopLead.com took sometime with Phreshy to explore his coming up and of the EP.

HipHopLEAD: Whats gud Phreshy?

Phreshy Duzit: Chillin man, how are you?

HipHopLEAD: Pretty good… so tell the readers a little about yourself and where you are representing?

Phreshy Duzit: Yea, im represent Detrioit and Brooklyn, i grew up in Brooklyn but am most in Detroit, thats where i went to High School and actually where i started my music career with my producer. Im 21 years old, i sing, i rap, artistically im pushing a vision, as far as my EP cover i designed it.

HipHopLEAD: Nice.. Tell us a bit about how you got into the music industry.

Phreshy Duzit: Basically having a base online, following on Myspace and Youtube and just consistently putting out music and promoting myself, the fanbase kept growing and the place kept growing up.

After i caught the eye of some Record Executives, have a few mediums and finally i chose Atlantic and i got signed.

HipHopLEAD: How did you get the attention of Atlantic Records?

Phreshy Duzit: It was far as like, they saw that i had the fans, following, i was really pushing hard, had alot of fan sign, it was just lot from the benefit of the internet.

HipHopLEAD: So What are you bringing to the music industry with your music?

Phreshy Duzit: The fact that im pushing a whole vision, do music like i want to dive into fashion and i want my music to recieve the same way i deliver it, im behind the production on alot of my songs, i do alot of songwritting.

These days alot of artists do already written songs, so im writting my songs, im trying to be dynamic, im trying to put substance, just good music.

HipHopLEAD: You said you are behind all your productions?

Phreshy Duzit: Not all the productions, but like half of the EP i Co-Produced and i was involved in the whole production, i was there and i created it from the groundup, wasn’t just a beat set i recieve in the email and i rapped on. It was me been involved and telling how i want it certain parts of the track, even after it has been recorded, we still get around it to give it a touch.

HipHopLEAD: Coming up, who would you say were some of your biggest musical influences?

Phreshy Duzit: The biggest influence was Michael Jackson, every song he made was a classic and more in the hiphop rap genre, definitly Kanye West, i feel like him doing the same vision like im to archieve, giving a whole visual experience. 2Pac, B.I.G., Eminem definitly, him been also from Detroit, he was a major part as far as growing up and anybody successful im trying to follow their footsteps.

HipHopLEAD: You are currently working on your first project with Atlantic Records, which is an EP Titled “HateLove” which is set to be released Spring 2011, tell us something about this project.

Phreshy Duzit: Yea, a EP is a 4-5 tracks, mine is a 5 songs, type of small project, but with this i want to give it the overall scene, so i took “HateLove“, i wanted to give a description of a current lifestyle, you know when i got into the industry, Hate is a strong word and Love you don’t say it if you don’t mean it.

And like you read the title and want to find more about it.

HateLove is actually my favorite song on the EP, its really the description of the EP, the whole movie is there and the whole explanation why HateLove. At the end, the cycle continues, like where do we go from here at the end of the EP, that was just a small portion, 5 songs EP that i wanted to take that lane for the project.

HipHopLEAD: Are there any features on the project?

Phreshy Duzit: 4 songs were written by me and there is one song which is collabo with me, Audio Push, an LA duo group and Beimajor an artist from Detroit produced Hit Boys, and that was like a fun track we did, its called Big Money.

HipHopLEAD: What should the music world be expecting from Phreshy on this EP?

Phreshy Duzit: Just really forward thinking, melodic, i will like to say the genre is Phreshy, because you can notice every song can’t be really attached to any song you’ve heard before, its different but its still in the format worth to accepted by the mass audience.

HipHopLEAD: So what are your plans for the new year after this EP release?

Phreshy Duzit: After the release of this EP, actually it will be released in Spring 2011, so there will be alot of promotion, alot of Major live shows, making my brand SMC a bigger brand and definitly finding success and make sure everything proceeds.

HipHopLEAD: How can the readers find out more about you and check out your music?

Phreshy Duzit: Im definitly big on twitter.com/PhreshyDuzit so they can go to, they can get me on my website PhreshyDuzit.com: and from now i will be putting on alot of content and make sure i’ll be everywhere.

HipHopLEAD: How do you feel been a Major label?

Phreshy Duzit: Its a great feeling, i mean this is a dream that most people have and its everything that i have visioned that coming to this point, the Atlantic team behind me and they respect my vision and they gave me creative control, so its a great feeling.

HipHopLEAD: Nice having you with us Phreshy, Any last words to share with the readers?

Phreshy Duzit: I thank all of them for the continuos support, checkout the single Patty Cake its on iTunes and be on the lookout for EP, its coming Spring 2011 and shout out to HipHopLEAD for having me.