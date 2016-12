Feature

La the Darkman is a Wu-Tang Clan affiliated American rapper.

He is also a close associate of the Gangsta Grillz series of mixtapes (With DJ Drama) in which he takes on executive duties as well.

Discography

Albums

Heist of the Century (1998)

Mixtapes

Trials and Tribulations (2004)

Return of the Darkman (with J-Love) (2006)

Dead Presidents (with Willie the Kid) (2006)

The Notorious LAD (with DJ Drama) (2008)

Living Notoriously (with DJ Drama) (2009)

Singles

I Want It All (1997)

