Ja Rule – Biography, Discography, Photos

Feature

Jeffrey Atkins (born February 29, 1976), better known by his stage name Ja Rule, is an American rapper, singer, and actor signed to The Inc. and Universal Records, formerly of Def Jam Recordings.

A Hollis, New York native, Ja Rule has released six albums.

Atkins was born in Queens, New York. He was raised as a Jehovah’s Witness by his mother, health care worker Debra Atkins, and grandparents. At the age of five his sister died from breathing complications, leaving him as an only child. He attended PS 132, a mixed school, but was later transferred to MS 172, another mixed school, due to daily fights in which he would be involved.

In April 2001, Ja Rule married Aisha Atkins; whom he met in high school. They have two sons, Jeffrey Jr. (born 2000) and Jordan (born 2004), and daughter Britney (born 1995).

Discography

– Albums

Venni Vetti Vecci (1999)

Rule 3:36 (2000)

Pain Is Love (2001)

The Last Temptation (2002)

Blood in My Eye (2003)

R.U.L.E. (2004)

The Mirror: Reloaded (2009)

– Mixtapes / Compilations

Irv Gotti Presents: The Murderers (2000)

Irv Gotti Presents: The Inc. (2002)

Irv Gotti Presents: The Remixes (2002)

Exodus (2005)

Photos

