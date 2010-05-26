Hussein Fatal – Outlawz Comeback (Exclusive Interview)

Feature

As we all well remember leggendary Tupac “Amaru” Shakur and his group “The Outlawz“, though the crew lost their leader 2Pac, it doesn’t mean that the group can’t make a comeback.



And its just a matter of time Glish of HipHopLead.com recently had a brief conversation with Hussein Fatal, who was and still officially one of 2Pac‘s Outlawz group, in which he explains their comeback, to let hip hop fans fall in love all over again with hip hop.



HipHopLEAD: Whats gud man?



Hussein Fatal: Just working man.



HipHopLEAD: So tell us, whats cooking up lately?



Hussein Fatal: Man im just working on this new Outlawz album, thats all and im in the studio now.



HipHopLEAD: Tell us something about this album.



Hussein Fatal: Well, we aint gat no exact title for the album yet, we still debating on it, but we definitly gat the album, nearly done already and in the next couple of weeks you will be hearing all about it.



Its an Outlaw album and its the first united album.





HipHopLEAD: Y’all been in the game for a while now, what do you think about the new style most hip hop music is directed to?



Hussein Fatal: I mean hip hop is hip hop man, i’ve seen it changed from Big Daddy Kane and what it was after that, i’ve seen it changed from alotta sh** to alotta sh**, so this is just another transition.



For me the sh** is about the money, so if you plan on been around for a while you have to be able to adept to whatever is going on in the hip hop industry, thats what i think about it, i dont really have no opinion on how the music is.



HipHopLEAD: Recently someone said rhymes don’t really matter, you agree with that?



Hussein Fatal: I mean, yea, i mean, rhymes dont matter, i mean, shit ain’t broke why fix it, if you aint gatto sit there, lay the rhyme and twist your f***ing brain to write the rhyme and you just get on something that you just wrote down which is your creation, feel it, why can’t peoples feel it? whats wrong with that?

Not lyrics, just about the music and what kind of music you make, if it was for lyrics then alot of people wouldn’t be where they are now, so obviously its not about lyrics, it doesn’t matter much, he had his point.

HipHopLEAD: So you trying to say its not actually neccessary to brain storm to lay down some rhymes, but rather be something fluent right?

Hussein Fatal: Yea, i mean, Im not taking away from people that’s more creative than others, all i’m saying is you don’t have to be a genius, obviously to write rap and just because people write raps differently from other people, it doesn’t make a difference, its all music at the end of the day and money is money.

HipHopLEAD: We have you hosting the 5th volume of HipHopLEAD‘s mixtape series, how do you feel about it?

Hussein Fatal: Oh yea, i appreciate it aswell as y’all appreciate it, you know, and i did it for the sake of hip hop, me been cool with Advo and i feel good, you know, that somebody is still out there, which is y’all ask me to host it.

HipHopLEAD: Nice, nice, so what can our audience be expecting from you and your new music?

Hussein Fatal: Our new sh** is classical bruh, i mean this is definitly classical, this sh** classical, this is real Outlaw sh**!

Obviously we were already classic, we were already leggends with the sh** that we did with the hommie 2Pac and now we back trying to get back in the book, as been just us, you know the Outlawz, its been a long a** time.

We gon let y’all fall in love with hip hop all over again, we bringing it back baby.

HipHopLEAD: Its been nice talking to you man, keep us updated with all the new, have a nice day.

Hussein Fatal: Alright, thats what it is, you too, Peace!!!