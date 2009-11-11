Grafh – Biography, Discography, Photos

Feature

Phillip Bernard, better known by his stage name Grafh, is an American rapper.

His latest album will be released on July 24, 2007 on his Blackhand label through EMI Records/Virgin Records.

Discography

– Albums

2007 – Autografh

– Singles

Like Ohh

Like Ohh (Remix) (ft. Jim Jones, Prinz, Bun B & Jadakiss)

2009 – Bring the Goons Out (ft. Sheek Louch)

– Mixtapes

The Bang Out

The Oracle (Hosted By DJ Green Lantern)

The Preview (Official Mixtape)

Classic (Hosted by Clinton Sparks & DJ Kay Slay)

Bring Dat Money Back

MySpace Jumpoff (Hosted by Clinton Sparks)

Black Hand America

The Lost Tapes (Kanye West)

