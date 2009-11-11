Home Features Grafh – Biography, Discography, Photos

Grafh – Biography, Discography, Photos

Phillip Bernard, better known by his stage name Grafh, is an American rapper.

His latest album will be released on July 24, 2007 on his Blackhand label through EMI Records/Virgin Records.

Discography
– Albums
2007 – Autografh
– Singles
Like Ohh
Like Ohh (Remix) (ft. Jim Jones, Prinz, Bun B & Jadakiss)
2009 – Bring the Goons Out (ft. Sheek Louch)
– Mixtapes
The Bang Out
The Oracle (Hosted By DJ Green Lantern)
The Preview (Official Mixtape)
Classic (Hosted by Clinton Sparks & DJ Kay Slay)
Bring Dat Money Back
MySpace Jumpoff (Hosted by Clinton Sparks)
Black Hand America
The Lost Tapes (Kanye West)

Photos
grafh2 grafh3 grafh4

