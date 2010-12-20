Flo Rida Only One Flo (Exclusive Interview)

Feature

Over the last two years, Flo Rida has pulled off a pretty neat trick. Not only has the Florida-born rapper become a chart fixture thanks to the blockbuster singles “Low (feat. T-Pain)“, “Right Round“, and his most recent Top 10 hit, the David Guetta-produced “Club Can’t Handle Me“, breaking down barriers by uniting millions of fans of pop, hip-hop, and club music around the world and establishing himself as an international, genre-busting superstar in the process.



After touring everywhere around the world: Africa, Japan, Greece, South America, Russia, the Middle East, Australia, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, The Philippines, and all over the United States and Europe, Flo Rida, smart as he is, used the motivation, influence and inspiration acquired from the environment of these countries to work on his brand new album titled “Only One Flo Pt.1“, and its just a matter of time Glish of HipHopLead.com had the chance to get a clear inside view of this new album and alot more.



HipHopLEAD: Whats gud Flo?



Flo Rida: Whatup Whatup…



HipHopLEAD: Congratulations on your new release.



Flo Rida: I appreciate that, thank you very much.



HipHopLEAD: How you feeling about this new release, Only One Flo Pt. 1, i mean the response from your people and the fans?



Flo Rida: I mean for the most part its just happy to be on a third album and i just really got into the social stuff, so just to see the fans tweeting me telling me how much they love the album, those who went out and bought it, even now fans that hit me saying they going to get the album, cuz they see me on television and things like that and they like my whole personality, so its very exciting.



HipHopLEAD: That is Pt. 1, so we probably gat a Part 2 on the way right?



Flo Rida: Yea Pt. 2 coming out in the spring, so look forward to that, definitly, very exciting, i just wanted to track something, just wanted to break down my CD in 2 parts, so thats different than expected.



HipHopLEAD: Is there any background for this title?



Flo Rida: I mean i feel like everything that i have accomplished and done, people should know that i am the only one Flo, no duplicate.

Everything that i have been through in life, i’m the only one that basically had to go through, went through those trials and tribulations and came out on top, so that explains the name, Only One Flo and Only One Rida.



HipHopLEAD: You have been performing around the world, from Asia to Africa, the US to Europe, and actually moving from one country to another had an influencial affect on your recent release, tell us some factors in these countries that influenced you?



Flo Rida: Oh yea, for the most part, just seeing the response that i get from the fans for the songs that i have performed and everything, been in those enviroments just inspired me.



Sometimes people dont understand the language, but they use the sounds to get their pictures clear, so i was very aware of the area that we were creating this album and just carrying on success in those areas definitly motivated me and to the point that i didn’t just want to put out one album, so i decided to just keep it coming, put out two albums where i get the chance to see my fans move often.



HipHopLEAD: Lets get inside the content, tell us something about the track “Mama”, whats the main concept behind that track?



Flo Rida: Oh yea, you know that record right there is definitly inspired by the fact that, you know, 2Pac did a record called Dear Mama, and i felt like my Mama is definitly very important in my life where i had to do a record to pay tribute to her for all the accomplishment and helping me be the person i am, so that track right there was definitly inspired by her.



HipHopLEAD: We are aware you had some music influences form your father and sisters… Tell us something this family influence in your music.



Flo Rida: Part of the influence is from my father and my sisters, they played the major part, that was the musical background, hearing my sisters round the house singing and my dad playing different instruments, i wouldn’t have got that instinct access to music as a young kid, so definitly they played a major part as far as musical.



HipHopLEAD: So how would you describe your music to the people?



Flo Rida: Far as my music, its very melodic, at the same time catchy rhyme, clever lyricism, alot of uptempo beats, sometimes i flow it down, so you know something very organic.



HipHopLEAD: Could you briefly get us into into your adventure in Los Angeles before getting back home to Miami in 2006 and then on you hooked up with Poe Boy Entertainment?



Flo Rida: O yea, i actually lived in LA for like 4 years with DeVante of Joedeci, where i got the chance to really to learn my self as an artist to comeout with those different rhymes and styles, it was just a ground for just making music.



I then got the call from Poe Boy Entertainment down in Miami, after they played the big part, manager of Rick Ross’ got his career started, far as the main stream, they gave me a call and i went down there and maybe like 4 or 5 months later, i got a record deal with Atlantic Records.



HipHopLEAD: Your music have been placed on 2 popular movies, that is Set Up 2: To The Streets and Step Up 3D, how does it feel?



Flo Rida: Oh just amazing, the fact that, my songs is been in films, now i look forward to be in films and things like that, because is one thing to go to the movie and just enjoy it, but when your song is playing and the people gets bouncing to it, its just a feeling that its really unexplainable, you have to really get the chance to experiment it as an artist and having your songs been played.



HipHopLEAD: Could you briefly describe your music-making process?



Flo Rida: My music making process is basically going to the studio trying to findout hot beats, sitting down first finding the melody, i like to become an intstrument in a record, not just lyrics, i find the melody and i start getting on my lyricism, i go from there.

As far as putting a record on the album, i get creative from the people i trust, getting their honest opinions about the music.

HipHopLEAD: What has been your biggest challenge as an artist?

Flo Rida: My biggest challenge as an artist is basically trying to see the family, because im always on the road, but this time i gat the chance to be home for Christmas.

HipHopLEAD: Beautiful, can you tell us something about your Big Dreams For Kids charity?

Flo Rida: Big Dreams for Kids is far about the fact that, as growing up as lil kid, there were different celebreties that came to my projects and just talked to us about doing the right things in life, because they came from nothing, and if you just focus on the positive things you can definitly make it out, so i started my charity Big Dreams For Kids and i went out to my projects where i had different celebrities to come out and speak to the kids to let them know its not about the negetivity you are around and its not where you are from and how you were convicted.

So i’ve been doing things for thanksgiving, christmas, different hospitals and just showing my appreciation, because i feel like those are some of the things that people might take it for granted, but it counts in life and it puts you in a position to be sucessful.

HipHopLEAD: Well, 2011 is around the corner, so what can we and the fans be expecting from you for that brand new year?

Flo Rida: Oh yea, i started my brand new label its called RMG music group, i gat R&B artists group by the name Git Fresh, they are on my album with this song called Why You Up In Here, you can check them out on there, and i’m actually gearing up to bring them up to the music, as well as a female hiphop artist by the name Brianna, i’ve been taking them on tour with me around the world.

Im really ready to do some things far as television goes and everything, jus look forward to big moves in that way.

HipHopLEAD: Thank you for your time man, its been a pleasure having you with us… Do you have Any last words?

Flo Rida: Definitely want to thank all the fans for all the support from day one, they can hit me on OfficialFlo.com, that will take you to all my social sites and hit me up on twitter @official_flo, much love, without the fans i definitly couldn’t be who i am.