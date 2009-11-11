Eminem – Biography, Discography, Photos

Feature

Marshall Bruce Mathers III (born October 17, 1972), known by his primary stage name Eminem, or by his alter ego Slim Shady, is an American rapper, record producer and actor. Eminem quickly gained popularity in 1999 with his major-label debut album The Slim Shady LP, which won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.

The following album, The Marshall Mathers LP, became the fastest-selling hip hop album in history. It brought Eminem increased popularity, including his own record label, Shady Records, and brought his group project D12 to mainstream recognition.

The Marshall Mathers LP and his third album, The Eminem Show, also won Grammy Awards, and in 2002, he won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for a song in the film 8 Mile, in which he also played the lead. Eminem then went on hiatus after touring in 2005. He released his first album since 2004’s Encore, titled Relapse, on May 15, 2009. Eminem has sold more than 80 million albums worldwide and worldwide is the best selling music artist of the 2000s.[4] Eminem is also ranked in the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time by Rolling Stone magazine.

He was also named the Best Rapper Ever By Vibe Magazine.

Discography

– Albums

The Slim Shady LP (1999)

The Marshall Mathers LP (2000)

The Eminem Show (2002)

Encore (2004)

Relapse (2009)

Relapse 2 (2009)

– Compilations

8 Mile (2002)

Curtain Call: The Hits (2005)

Eminem Presents: The Re-Up (2006)

Photos

