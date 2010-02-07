DJ Whoo Kid – Biography, Discography, Photos

Feature

DJ Whoo Kid (born Yves Mondesire in Haiti) is a hip hop DJ and radio personality originally from Queens Village, NY. He is best known for being the official DJ of the hip hop group G-Unit. He styles himself as “The Mixtape King”.

Currently signed to G-Unit Records as well as his subsidiary label, called Shadyville Entertainment. He is the host of Hollywood Saturdays on Sirius/XM Radio, and in March 2009 he launched the video website RadioPlanet.tv.

In 2009, G-Unit mentor, friend, and affiliate, Sha Money XL, with Distribution from The Orchard, founded a new record label, Dream Big Ventures. Quickly upon its creation, Sha Money signed close Shady/Aftermath/G-Unit affiliates DJ Whoo Kid and Stat Quo, as well as former Young Money artist, Kidd Kidd.

Sha is currently trying to launch the label into mainstream. He has also expressed desire in releasing a main stream debut lp for DJ Whoo Kid similarly in the fashion that DJ Drama, and DJ Khaled do. Possible guest appearances for the album would be 40 Glocc, Yo Gotti, Juelz Santana, Lloyd Banks, Tony Yayo, and Gucci Mane.

Discography

Albums

2003: Hood Radio, Vol. 1

Hosted Mixtapes

50 Cent

2002: 50 Cent Is the Future

2002: No Mercy, No Fear

2002: God’s Plan

2002: Automatic Gunfire

2003: BulletProof

2007: Curtis (Mixtape)

2007: Curtis Continues

2007: After Curtis 2007 (G-Unit Radio Special)

2007: Bulletproof The Mixtape

2009: War Angel LP

2009: Forever King

Young Buck

Chronic 2006

G-Unit Radio Pt.24 The Clean Up Man

Product Of The South (2007)

Best Of G-Unit Radio (Young Buck Edition)

Lloyd Banks

2003: Money In The Bank

2003: Mo Money In The Bank Part 2

2004: Mo Money In The Bank Part 3 – Ca$hing In

2006: Mo Money In The Bank Part 4 – Gang Green Season

2006: Mo Money In The Bank Part 5 – The Final Chapter

2008: Top 5 And Better Series – Return Of The PLK

2008: Top 5 And Better Series – Halloween Havoc

2009: Top 5 And Better Series – The Cold Corner

2009: Top 5 And Better Series – 4-30-09 AKA Reborn

2009: Top 5 And Better Series – V5

Other Hosted Artists

Spider Loc, 40 Glocc, Maino, Mobb Deep, Mazaradi FOX, Obie Trice, Lil’ Kim, Chamillionaire, Bishop Lamont, Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, D-Block, Sam Scarfo, Stat Quo, Busta Rhymes, Nipsey Hussle, Kool G Rap, Trav, Max B, Crooked I, B.G., NOE, Doesya, Nyce, Capone ‘N Noreaga, Cashis, G.A.G.E., Nixon Nyce, Jrocwell, Vlad “Haitian V” Calixte.

Photos

