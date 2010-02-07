DJ Kayslay Biography, Discography, Photos

Feature

DJ Kay Slay, born Keith Grayson, aka The Drama King, Dezzy Dez, Slap Your Favorite DJ, is an American hip hop deejay. He was referred to by the New York Times as “Hip Hop’s One-Man Ministry of Insults”. He has sold 350,000 copies of his two official albums.

He was originally a prominent graffiti artist. He was featured in the 1983 hip hop documentary Style Wars. With decline of the graffiti movement in the late 1980s, Dez began dealing with narcotics and consequently ended up in jail by the early 1990s.

Kayslay released his first album, Streetsweeper Vol. 1 on 20 May 2003. In the summer of 2003, Kayslay released a single and music video of his own for a track called “Too Much For Me”. It featured rapping from Baby, Nas, and Foxy Brown, and a chorus sung by then relative newcomer, Amerie. There were cameo appearances by Swizz Beatz, N.O.R.E., Raekwon, WC and Lloyd Banks.

Although the song was not a success, its music video was aired on MTV Jams and BET. The Too Much For Me Music Video did not feature Nas (because of Nas’ solo projects) or Baby; so Loon was featured instead. This replacement started a feud between Nas and Kayslay. On March 30, 2004, Kayslay’s second album Streetsweeper Vol. 2 was released. Another single and video were released for “Who Gives A…Where You From” with Three 6 Mafia. It was also featured on the NFL Streets Vol. 1 Video Game.

Discography

Albums

2003 – Streetsweeper Vol. 1 (Columbia Records)

2004 – Streetsweeper Vol. 2: The Pain From The Game (Columbia Records)

2006 – DJ Kayslay & Greg Street, The Champions – North Meets South (Koch Records)

2007 – The Soul Controller

2010 – More Than Just a DJ

