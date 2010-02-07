DJ Drama – Biography, Discography, Photos

Feature

Tyree Cinque Simmons (born April 22 1978, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) is an Atlanta, Georgia-based hip hop artist and the official DJ for Grand Hustle/Atlantic recording artist T.I.

He was born to an African American father and an Italian American mother.

Drama is best known for producing mixtapes, including the successful “Gangsta Grillz” series and Dedication 2, which the New York Times called one of the “10 best recordings of 2006″.

DJ Drama owns Aphilliates Music Group with DJ Don Cannon & and DJ Sense. In 2006, Aphilliates Music Group inked a label deal with Asylum Records.

There is a new rumor that DJ Drama plans to take his Aphilliates Music Group company over to Def Jam Recordings in 2010 through a Joint Venture with the label.

Discography

Albums

Gangsta Grillz: The Album (2007)

Gangsta Grillz: The Album (Vol. 2) (2009)

Gangsta Grillz: The Album (Vol. 3) (2010)

Official Mixtapes

Dedication series with Lil Wayne

2005: Dedication (Gangsta Grillz)

2006: Dedication 2

2008: Dedication 3

2010: Dedication 4

Photos

