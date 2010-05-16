Brisco – Street Medicine (Exclusive Interview)

Feature

HipHopLEAD caught up with Brisco of Poe Boy Music group right before his day view album “Street Medicine” drops, which actually has the first single out now “On The Wall” featuring Lil Wayne.. interview handled by Glish of HipHopLead.com

HipHopLEAD: Whats good Brisco, how you been?

Brisco: I been good i been good, here grindin..

HipHopLEAD: Thats whats, tell us whats going down.

Brisco: Like i said man, just been grindin, grindin, getting this album ready, Street Medicine.

HipHopLEAD: Can you tell us something about this album?

Brisco: Basically you know i gat T-Pain on it, Lil Wayne on it, i gat Flo-Rida, Rick Ross, Billy Blue and other Poe Boy cats on it, its a classic album man.

HipHopLEAD: So tell us when and how did you get into rapping?

Brisco: Uhm, the door that i used to record the first, my mom died when i was 9, my brother died when i was 14, so downs like that and i just transfered it into rap and hip hop.

HipHopLEAD: And how was your way to the top?

Brisco: Uhm, biggest thing that i did then, i was on Lil Wayne‘s album Carter 3, i was on a record that went platinum in a week as we all know, i appeared on Rick Ross album, DJ Khaled album, Birdman album, you feel me… yea..

HipHopLEAD: We heard your OG Kush mixtape, its nice…

Brisco: Its just a preview to my album, i just gave something to give a view of the album, the album will be whole other tracks though.

HipHopLEAD: Are there any favorite tracks on that?

Brisco: OG Kush yea, the first one, track 1 is called “Anita” and another one track 11 “Rmg“, there buch of things.

HipHopLEAD: I’ve hearing alot of the name E-Class in your music, tell us something about?

Brisco: He’s been my man torwards, took care of me over the years, he’s the CEO of the company, so you know i rock with him, stay loyal and all that.

HipHopLEAD: You have alot of collaborations, is there any specific artist you like working with most?

Brisco: Uhm, especially when i work with Lil Wayne, just his creative side and how much respect used to work in that niggaz like, going hard, so i like Lil Wayne, like the most with him.

HipHopLEAD: Before we cut out, we heard a track by Frenchie which was a diss towards you, tell us something about.

Brisco: Yea, he was a slow down to my career, so i just roll ride on him and i never responded to him, he’s a slow down.

HipHopLEAD: Ok, so what should our readers be expecting from Brisco?

Brisco: Nothing but a classic album, my dayview album Street Medicine, first single off is On The Wall featuring Lil Wayne, just came back from the video shoot, just be excpecting something great from Brisco.

HipHopLEAD: Okay great man, its been nice talking to you, you have a great time and keep us updated.

Brisco: Yea, shouts out to HipHopLead… thank you!