50 Cent – Biograhpy, Discography, Photos

Curtis James Jackson III (born July 6, 1975), better known by his stage name 50 Cent, is an American rapper. He rose to fame with the release of his albums Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2003) and The Massacre (2005). Both albums achieved multi-platinum success, selling more than twenty-one million copies combined.

Born in South Jamaica, Queens, 50 Cent began drug dealing at the age of twelve during the 1980s crack epidemic. After leaving drug dealing to pursue a rap career, he was shot at and struck by nine bullets during an incident in 2000. After releasing his album Guess Who’s Back? in 2002, 50 Cent was discovered by rapper Eminem and signed to Interscope Records. With the help of Eminem and Dr. Dre, who produced his first major commercial successes, he became one of the world’s highest selling rappers. In 2003, he founded the record label G-Unit Records, which signed several successful rappers such as Young Buck, Lloyd Banks, and Tony Yayo.

50 Cent has engaged in feuds with other rappers including Ja Rule, The Game, Cam’ron, Fat Joe, and Rick Ross. He has also pursued an acting career, appearing in the semi-autobiographical film Get Rich or Die Tryin’ in 2005, the Iraq War film Home of the Brave in 2006, and Righteous Kill in 2008. 50 Cent is one of the richest hip-hop performers, having a net worth estimated at US $440 million in 2008.

The word “50” in 50 Cent is sometimes pronounced or even written as fiddy.

Discography

– Albums

Power of the Dollar (2000)

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2003)

The Massacre (2005)

Curtis (2007)

Before I Self Destruct (2009)

– Mixtapes

50 Cent Is the Future (2002)

No Mercy, No Fear (2002)

God’s Plan (2002)

Automatic Gunfire (2003)

Bullet Proof – Hosted by Dave Chappelle (2005)

Sincerely Yours, Southside (2008)

War Angel LP (2009)

Forever King (2009)

The 50th Law of Power (2009)

