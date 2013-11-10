Young Dro – High Times

High Times is the second studio album by Young Dro. The album was released on October 15, 2013.

It features guest appearances from Forgeeauto, Mac Boney, T.I., Spodee, Problem, Natasha Mosley, Blu June, Doe B and Miloh Smith.

On March 28, 2013, the album’s first single “FDB” was released and on August 26, 2013, the “FDB” (Remix) featuring DJ Drama, French Montana, T.I. and Trinidad James was released.

A second “FDB” (Remix) was released on August 28, 2013 featuring B.o.B, Wale and Chief Keef. On September 30, 2013, the album’s second single “Strong” was released.

The album debuted at number 57 on the Billboard 200 chart, with first-week sales of 6,000 copies in the United States.

Tracklisting

01. Odds (feat. Forgeeauto & Mac Boney)

02. Power Up

03. Strong

04. Bad Bitch (feat. T.I., Spodee & Problem)

05. Fdb

06. Djuan & Spodee (feat. Spodee)

07. Hammer Time (feat. Spodee)

08. Hello (feat. Natasha Mosley)

09. Nope (feat. T.I.)

10. Take You There (feat. Natasha Mosley)

11. I’m Cold

12. Free Fall (feat. Blu June)

13. Homeboyz (feat. Doe B)

14. Corner Boys (feat. Miloh Smith)