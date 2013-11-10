Yo Gotti – I Am

I Am is the upcoming sixth studio album by Yo Gotti. The album is scheduled to be released on November 19, 2013.

The album features guest appearances from T.I., Ne-Yo, Wale, Rich Homie Quan, J. Cole, Jeezy, Meek Mill, and YG, among others.

The album’s first single “Act Right” featuring Jeezy and YG was released on July 23, 2013.

On October 7, 2013, the album’s second official single “King Shit” featuring T.I. was released. The album’s third single, “Cold Blood” featuring rapper J. Cole and Canei Finch was released on October 27, 2013.

Tracklisting

01. I Am

02. Don’t Come Around (feat. Kendall Morgan)

03. I Know (feat. Rich Homie Quan)

04. Sorry

05. F-U (feat. Meek Mill)

06. Pride to the Side

07. Cold Blood (feat. J. Cole and Canei Finch)

08. LeBron James

09. Die a Real Nigga

10. King Shit (feat. T.I.)

11. Respect That You Earn (feat. Ne-Yo and Wale)

12. ION Want It

13. Act Right (feat. Jeezy and YG)