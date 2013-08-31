Wale – The Gifted

The Gifted is the third studio album by Wale. The album was released on June 25, 2013.

The album features guest appearances from Meek Mill, Cee Lo Green, Yo Gotti, Lyfe Jennings, Nicki Minaj, Juicy J, Rihanna, Ne-Yo, Rick Ross, Wiz Khalifa, 2 Chainz, Tiara Thomas, French Montana, Dom Kennedy, and YG among others.

The album was supported by the hit single “Bad” which peaked at number 21 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The album debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, with first-week sales of 158,000 copies in the United States. As of August 14, 2013 the album has sold 287,000 copies in the United States.

Tracklisting

01. The Curse Of The Gifted

02. LoveHate Thing (feat. Sam Dew)

03. Sunshine

04. Heaven In The Afternoon (feat. Meek Mill)

05. Golden Salvation (Jesus Piece)

06. Vanity

07. Gullible (feat. Cee-Lo Green)

08. Bricks (feat. Yo Gotti & Lyfe Jennings)

09. Clappers (feat. Nicki Minaj & Juicy J)

10. Bad (Remix) (feat. Rihanna)

11. Tired of Dreaming (feat. Ne-Yo & Rick Ross)

12. Rotation (feat. Wiz Khalifa & 2 Chainz)

13. Simple Man

14. 88

15. Black Heroes / Outro About Nothing (feat. Jerry Seinfeld)

16. Bad (feat. Tiara Thomas)

Target Edition

17. Back To Ballin (feat. French Montana)

18. MFS (feat. Fat Trel)

19. Hella (feat. Dom Kennedy & YG)

20. One Eye Kitten (Remix) (feat. Webbie, Problem & Black Cobain)