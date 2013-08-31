The Weeknd
Kiss Land
Kiss Land is the upcoming debut studio album by The Weeknd. The album is scheduled to be released on September 10, 2013.
The album comes with sole guest appearance, Drake.
Kiss Land was supported by two singles “Kiss Land” and “Belong to the World”.
Tracklisting
01. Professional
02. The Town
03. Adaptation
04. Love In the Sky
05. Belong To the World
06. Live For (feat. Drake)
07. Wanderlust
08. Kiss Land
09. Pretty
10. Tears In the Rain
11. Wanderlust (Pharrell Remix)
12. Kavinsky – Odd Look (feat. The Weeknd)