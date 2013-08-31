The Weeknd – Kiss Land

Kiss Land is the upcoming debut studio album by The Weeknd. The album is scheduled to be released on September 10, 2013.

The album comes with sole guest appearance, Drake.

Kiss Land was supported by two singles “Kiss Land” and “Belong to the World”.

Tracklisting

01. Professional

02. The Town

03. Adaptation

04. Love In the Sky

05. Belong To the World

06. Live For (feat. Drake)

07. Wanderlust

08. Kiss Land

09. Pretty

10. Tears In the Rain

11. Wanderlust (Pharrell Remix)

12. Kavinsky – Odd Look (feat. The Weeknd)