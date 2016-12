The Beast Is G-Unit EP

The Beast Is G-Unit is the upcoming EP by the G-Unit crew, 50 Cent, Lloyd Banks, Tony Yayo, Young Buck and Kidd Kidd.

The album/ep is scheduled to be released on March 3rd.

Tracklisting

01. Ballin’

02. I’m Grown

03. Bring My Bottles

04. Doper Than My Last One

05. Boy Boy

06. Choose One