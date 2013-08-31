Sean Kingston – Back 2 Life

Back 2 Life is the upcoming third studio album by Sean Kingston. The album is scheduled to be released on September 10, 2013.

It comes with features from T.I., Chris Brown, Wiz Khalifa, Wale, 2 Chainz and Busta Rhymes.

The album was supported by the single “Beat It” which peaked at number 52 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Tracklisting

01. Back 2 Life (Live It Up) (feat. T.I.)

02. Beat It (feat. Chris Brown & Wiz Khalifa)

03. Hold That

04. Bomba

05. Smoke Signals

06. Ordinary Girl

07. Seasonal Love (feat. Wale)

08. How We Survive (feat. Busta Rhymes)

09. Shotta Luv (feat. 2 Chainz)

10. Ayo (16th Floor)

11. Save One For Me

12. Love Ecstacy