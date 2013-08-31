Sean Kingston
Back 2 Life
Back 2 Life is the upcoming third studio album by Sean Kingston. The album is scheduled to be released on September 10, 2013.
It comes with features from T.I., Chris Brown, Wiz Khalifa, Wale, 2 Chainz and Busta Rhymes.
The album was supported by the single “Beat It” which peaked at number 52 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Tracklisting
01. Back 2 Life (Live It Up) (feat. T.I.)
02. Beat It (feat. Chris Brown & Wiz Khalifa)
03. Hold That
04. Bomba
05. Smoke Signals
06. Ordinary Girl
07. Seasonal Love (feat. Wale)
08. How We Survive (feat. Busta Rhymes)
09. Shotta Luv (feat. 2 Chainz)
10. Ayo (16th Floor)
11. Save One For Me
12. Love Ecstacy