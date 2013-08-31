Rich Gang – Rich Gang

Rich Gang is the first compilation album by Young Money and Cash Money as the supergroup Rich Gang. The album was released July 23, 2013.
The album features appearances by Birdman, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Future, R.Kelly, T.I., Rick Ross, The Game, Kendrick Lamar, Chris Brown, French Montana and much more.
The album was supported by the lead single “Tapout” which peaked at No. 45 on the Billboard Hot 100, along with the R. Kelly featured “We Been On” and “50 Plates” by Rick Ross.
The album debuted at number 9 on the Billboard 200 chart, with first-week sales of 24,000 copies in the United States. As of 11th August, 2013 the total album sales is 40,000.
Tracklisting
01. R.G. – ft. Mystikal
02. Million Dollar – ft. Detail & Future
03. Tapout – ft. Lil Wayne, Birdman, Mack Maine, Nicki Minaj & Future
04. Dreams Come True – ft. Yo Gotti, Ace Hood, Mack Maine & Birdman
05. We Been On – ft. R Kelly, Birdman & Lil Wayne
06. Bigger Than Life – ft. Chris Brown, Tyga, Birdman & Lil Wayne
07. 50 Plates – ft. Rick Ross
08. 100 Favors – ft. Detail, Birdman, & Kendrick Lamar
09. Everyday – ft. Cory Gunz, Birdman, Mystikal & Busta Rhymes
10. Angel – ft. Lil Wayne, Mystikal, Jae Millz, Ace Hood, Gudda Gudda, Birdman & Mack Maine
11. Burn The House – ft. Detail
12. Panties To The Side – ft. French Montana, Tyga, Bow Wow & Gudda Gudda
13. Sunshine – ft. Limp Bizkit, Birdman & Caskey
Deluxe Edition
14. Paint Tha Town – ft. Game, Birdman & Lil Wayne
15. Have It Your Way – ft. T.I., Birdman & Lil Wayne
16. Fly Rich – ft. Stevie J, Future, Tyga, Meek Mill & Mystikal