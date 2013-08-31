Rich Gang – Rich Gang

Rich Gang is the first compilation album by Young Money and Cash Money as the supergroup Rich Gang. The album was released July 23, 2013.

The album features appearances by Birdman, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Future, R.Kelly, T.I., Rick Ross, The Game, Kendrick Lamar, Chris Brown, French Montana and much more.

The album was supported by the lead single “Tapout” which peaked at No. 45 on the Billboard Hot 100, along with the R. Kelly featured “We Been On” and “50 Plates” by Rick Ross.

The album debuted at number 9 on the Billboard 200 chart, with first-week sales of 24,000 copies in the United States. As of 11th August, 2013 the total album sales is 40,000.

Tracklisting

01. R.G. – ft. Mystikal

02. Million Dollar – ft. Detail & Future

03. Tapout – ft. Lil Wayne, Birdman, Mack Maine, Nicki Minaj & Future

04. Dreams Come True – ft. Yo Gotti, Ace Hood, Mack Maine & Birdman

05. We Been On – ft. R Kelly, Birdman & Lil Wayne

06. Bigger Than Life – ft. Chris Brown, Tyga, Birdman & Lil Wayne

07. 50 Plates – ft. Rick Ross

08. 100 Favors – ft. Detail, Birdman, & Kendrick Lamar

09. Everyday – ft. Cory Gunz, Birdman, Mystikal & Busta Rhymes

10. Angel – ft. Lil Wayne, Mystikal, Jae Millz, Ace Hood, Gudda Gudda, Birdman & Mack Maine

11. Burn The House – ft. Detail

12. Panties To The Side – ft. French Montana, Tyga, Bow Wow & Gudda Gudda

13. Sunshine – ft. Limp Bizkit, Birdman & Caskey

Deluxe Edition

14. Paint Tha Town – ft. Game, Birdman & Lil Wayne

15. Have It Your Way – ft. T.I., Birdman & Lil Wayne

16. Fly Rich – ft. Stevie J, Future, Tyga, Meek Mill & Mystikal