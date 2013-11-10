Nelly – M.O.

M.O. is the seventh studio album by Nelly. The album was released on September 30, 2013.
The album features guest appearances from Nicki Minaj, Pharrell, Future, T.I., Daley, 2 Chainz, Trey Songz, Fabolous, Wiz Khalifa, Florida Georgia Line, Nelly Furtado and Yo Gotti.
The album’s first promotional single would be “Marry Go Round”, which features Chris Brown and was produced by Da Internz.
The album’s lead single, “Hey Porsche”, was released on February 19, 2013. The second single was “Get Like Me”, featuring Pharrell and Nicki Minaj, was released on July 2, 2013.
Third single was “Heaven” featuring Daley and was released on September 2, 2013.
The album debuted at number fourteen on the Billboard 200 chart, with first-week sales of 15,000 copies in the United States. This was the lowest first week sales of Nelly’s career.
Tracklisting
01. Get Like Me feat. Nicki Minaj & Pharrell
02. Give U Dat feat. Future
03. Rick James feat. T.I.
04. Heaven feat. Daley
05. Maryland, Massachusetts
06. 100K feat. 2 Chainz
07. All Around the World feat. Trey Songz
08. IDGAF feat. Pharrell & T.I.
09. U know U Want To
10. My Chick Better feat. Fabolous & Wiz Khalifa
11. Walk Away feat. Florida Georgia Line
12. Headphones feat. Nelly Furtado
13. Ciroc & Simply Lemonade feat. Yo Gotti
14. Hey Porsche
15. Shake Whatever
16. Mo’s Focused