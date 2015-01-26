Ne-Yo – Non-Fiction

Non-Fiction is the sixth studio album by Ne-Yo, scheduled to be released on January 27, 2015.
“Money Can’t Buy” featuring Young Jeezy was released as the album’s lead single on May 29, 2014., followed by “She Knows” featuring Juicy J, as the album’s second single on September 16, 2014.
On January 5, 2015, “Coming with You” was made available for pre-order on iTunes, and was served as the album’s third single on February 6, 2015.
The album has a total of 21 songs and with features from Schoolboy Q, T.I., Pitbull, Jeezy, Juicy J among others.
Tracklisting
01. Non-Fiction
02. Everybody Loves/The Def of You
03. Run/An Island (feat. ScHoolboy Q)
04. Integrity (feat. Charisse Mills)
05. One More (feat. T.I.)
06. Time of Our Lives (ft. Pitbull)
07. Who’s Taking You Home
08. Coming With You
09. Let You What… (Interlude)
10. Take You There
11. Good Morning/Gon’ Ride
12. Make It Easy
13. Money Can’t Buy (feat. Jeezy)
14. Religious/Ratchet Wit Yo Friends
15. She Knows (feat. Juicy J)
16. She Said I’m Hood Tho (feat. Candice)
17. Story Time
18. Why
19. Congratulations
20. Come Over (Bonus)
21. Ballerina (Bonus)