Ne-Yo – Non-Fiction

Non-Fiction is the sixth studio album by Ne-Yo, scheduled to be released on January 27, 2015.

“Money Can’t Buy” featuring Young Jeezy was released as the album’s lead single on May 29, 2014., followed by “She Knows” featuring Juicy J, as the album’s second single on September 16, 2014.

On January 5, 2015, “Coming with You” was made available for pre-order on iTunes, and was served as the album’s third single on February 6, 2015.

The album has a total of 21 songs and with features from Schoolboy Q, T.I., Pitbull, Jeezy, Juicy J among others.

Tracklisting

01. Non-Fiction

02. Everybody Loves/The Def of You

03. Run/An Island (feat. ScHoolboy Q)

04. Integrity (feat. Charisse Mills)

05. One More (feat. T.I.)

06. Time of Our Lives (ft. Pitbull)

07. Who’s Taking You Home

08. Coming With You

09. Let You What… (Interlude)

10. Take You There

11. Good Morning/Gon’ Ride

12. Make It Easy

13. Money Can’t Buy (feat. Jeezy)

14. Religious/Ratchet Wit Yo Friends

15. She Knows (feat. Juicy J)

16. She Said I’m Hood Tho (feat. Candice)

17. Story Time

18. Why

19. Congratulations

20. Come Over (Bonus)

21. Ballerina (Bonus)