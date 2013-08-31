Maybach Music Group – Self Made Vol. 3

Self Made Vol. 3 is the upcoming third compilation album by Maybach Music Group. The album is scheduled to be released on September 17, 2013.

The album features contributions from members signed to the MMG label including from Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Wale, Gunplay, Rockie Fresh, Omarion, along with guest features from J.Cole, Pusha T, Fabolous, French Montana, Birdman and much more.

On July 2nd, 2013 the first two singles from the album “Levels” by Meek Mill; and “Poor Decisions” by Rick Ross and Wale featuring Lupe Fiasco was sent to iTunes as the albums first and second singles.

The third single “God Is Great” by Rockie Fresh was released on July 16, 2013. On August 20, 2013, the fourth single “Know You Better” by Omarion featuring Fabolous and Pusha T was released.

Tracklisting

01. Lil Snupe – Intro

02. Gunplay – Gallardo (feat. Rick Ross & Yo Gotti)

03. Meek Mill – The Plug (feat. Omelly & Young Breed)

04. Meek Mill – Levels

05. Rick Ross – Lay It Down (feat. Lil Boosie & Young Breed)

06. Rick Ross – Stack On My Belt (feat. Wale, Whole Slab & Birdman)

07. Wale – Black Grammys (feat. Meek Mill, Rockie Fresh & J. Cole)

08. Stalley – Coupes & Roses

09. Omarion – Know You Better (feat. Fabolous & Pusha T)

10. Omarion – Say Don’t Go

11. Rockie Fresh – What Ya Used To (feat. Hit-Boy)

12. Rick Ross – The Great Americans (feat. Gunplay, Rockie Fresh & Fabolous)

13. Meek Mill – Kilo (feat. French Montana, Yo Gotti & Louie V Gutta)

14. Wale – Poor Decisions (feat. Rick Ross & Lupe Fiasco)

15. Meek Mill – Bout That Life (feat. French Montana, K Kutta, Torch & Iceberg)

16. Rockie Fresh – God Is Great