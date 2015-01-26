Kid Ink – Full Speed

Full Speed is the third album by Kid Ink. The album is scheduled to be released on February 3rd 2015.

“Body Language“, featuring Usher and Tinashe, was released on the 9th September 2014 as the album’s first official single.

Several promotional singles from album has also been released, including “Cool Back” which became available for download on 16 December 2014, with album pre-orders on iTunes. “Blunted” was also made available on 23 December 2014.

“Hotel”, featuring Chris Brown, also became available for purchase to 9 January 2015. “Like a Hott Boyy”, featuring Young Thug and Bricc Baby Shitro, became available on 13 January 2015.

“Be Real“, featuring Dej Loaf, was also released on 24 January 2015.

The album has a total of 15 songs, and comes packed with features from Chris Brown, Trey Songz, Dej Loaf, Young Thug, Migos, R.Kelly and more.

Tracklisting

01. What It Feels Like

02. Faster

03. Dolo (Ft. R. Kelly)

04. Body Language (Ft. Usher & Tinashe)

05. Hotel (Ft. Chris Brown)

06. Cool Back

07. Be Real (Ft. Dej Loaf)

08. Every City we Go (Ft. Migos)

09. Round Here

10. About Mine (Ft. Trey Songz)

11. Blunted

12. Like A Hott Boyy (Ft. Young Thug & Bricc Baby Shitro)

Deluxe Edition Bonus Tracks:

13. Show Must Go On (Ft. MGK & Matt Allen)

14. Diamonds & Gold (Ft. Verse Simmonds)

15. POV