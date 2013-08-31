Kelly Rowland – Talk A Good Game

Talk A Good Game is the fourth studio album by Kelly Rowland. Formerly titled Year of the Woman, the album was released on June 14, 2013.

It will feature guest appearances by Beyonce, Michelle Williams, Wiz Khalifa, Pusha T, The Dream and Kevin Cossom. Production was handled by The Runners, The-Dream, Harmony Samuels, Mike Will Made It and Pharrell Williams as well as others.

In the US, Talk a Good Game debuted on the Billboard 200 chart at number four, having sold 68,000 copies in the first week; it became Rowland’s third top-ten album, though sold 9,000 copies fewer than Here I Am.

Tracklisting

01. Freak

02. Kisses Down Low

03. Gone (feat. Wiz Khalifa)

04. Talk a Good Game (feat. Kevin Cossom)

05. Down On Love

06. Dirty Laundry

07. You Changed (feat. Beyoncé & Michelle)

08. I Remember

09. Red Wine

10. This Is Love

11. Street Life (feat. Pusha T)

12. Stand In Front of Me

13. Sky Walker (feat. The-Dream)

14. Put Your Name On It

15. #1