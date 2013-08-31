Kanye West – Yeezus

Yeezus is the sixth studio album by Kanye West. The album was released on June 18, 2013.

Yeezus features guest appearances from Assassin, King L, Justin Vernon, Frank Ocean, Chief Keef, Kid Cudi and Charlie Wilson. Production was handled by Daft Punk, Hudson Mohawke, Travi$ Scott, S1, Mike Dean and more.

Within one day of availability on iTunes, Yeezus topped sales in the UK, Canada, Australia and Germany, while remaining at number two (on iTunes) in the United States behind J Cole’s Born Sinner.

The album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart, selling 327,000 copies in the United States in its first week. On August 12, 2013, the album was certified Gold for sales of over 500,000 copies.

Tracklisting

01. On Sight (Prod. by Kanye West & Daft Punk)

02. Black Skinhead (Prod. by Kanye West & Daft Punk)

03. I Am A God (feat. Justin Vernon) (Prod. by Kanye West, Mike Dean, Daft Punk & Hudson Mohawke)

04. New Slaves (feat. Frank Ocean) (Prod. by Kanye West & Ben Bronfman)

05. Hold My Liquor (feat. Chief Keef & Justin Vernon) (Prod. by Mike Dean & Kanye West)

06. I’m In It (feat. Justin Vernon) (Prod. by Kanye West, Evian Christ & Dom Solo)

07. Blood On The Leaves (feat. Tony Williams) (Prod. by Kanye West, Hudson Mohawke, Lunice & Carlos Broady)

08. Guilt Trip (feat. Kid Cudi) (Prod. by Kanye West, Mike Dean & S1)

09. Send It Up (feat. King L) (Prod. by Kanye West, Daft Punk, Gesaffelstein & Brodinski)

10. Bound 2 (feat. Charlie Wilson) (Prod. by Kanye West & Che Pope)