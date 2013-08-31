Justin Timberlake – The 20/20 Experience (2 Of 2)

The 20/20 Experience (2 of 2) is the upcoming fourth studio album by Justin Timberlake. It is set to be released on September 27, 2013.

The album is considered the second half of a two-piece project, being supplemented by his third studio album The 20/20 Experience.

Its lead single is “Take Back the Night”, and was released on July 12, 2013.

Tracklisting

01. Gimmie What I Dont Know (I Want)

02. True Blood

03. Cabaret (feat. Drake)

04. TKO

05. Take Back The Night

06. Murder (feat. Jay-Z)

07. Drink You Away

08. You Got It On

09. Amnesia

10. Only When I Walk Away

11. Not A Bad Thing

12. Blindness

13. Electric Lady