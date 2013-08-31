Justin Timberlake
The 20/20 Experience (2 Of 2)
The 20/20 Experience (2 of 2) is the upcoming fourth studio album by Justin Timberlake. It is set to be released on September 27, 2013.
The album is considered the second half of a two-piece project, being supplemented by his third studio album The 20/20 Experience.
Its lead single is “Take Back the Night”, and was released on July 12, 2013.
Tracklisting
01. Gimmie What I Dont Know (I Want)
02. True Blood
03. Cabaret (feat. Drake)
04. TKO
05. Take Back The Night
06. Murder (feat. Jay-Z)
07. Drink You Away
08. You Got It On
09. Amnesia
10. Only When I Walk Away
11. Not A Bad Thing
12. Blindness
13. Electric Lady