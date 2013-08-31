Juicy J – Stay Trippy

Stay Trippy is the third solo studio album by Juicy J. The album was released in the United States on August 27, 2013.

It features guest appearances from Justin Timberlake, Pimp C, Trey Songz, Wale, Yelawolf, Wiz Khalifa, Big Sean, Young Jeezy, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, ASAP Rocky and more.

Stay Trippy’s production was handled between 2011 to 2013 by producers such as Juicy J himself, Mike WiLL Made It, Cirkut, Lex Luger, SAP, Supa Dups, ID Labs, Timbaland, and Young Chop among others.

The album was supported by three official US Billboard Hot 100 singles, the RIAA certified platinum lead single “Bandz a Make Her Dance” which features Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz. Along with “Show Out” featuring Big Sean, and Young Jeezy, and “Bounce It” featuring Trey Songz and Wale.

Tracklisting

01. Stop It

02. Smokin’ Rollin’ f. Pimp C

03. No Heart No Love f. Project Pat

04. So Much Money

05. Bounce It f. Trey Songz & Wale

06. Wax

07. Gun Plus A Mask f. Yelawolf

08. Smoke A Nigga f. Wiz Khalifa

09. Show Out f. Big Sean & Young Jeezy

10. The Woods f. Justin Timberlake

11. Money A Do It

12. Talkin’ Bout f. Chris Brown & Wiz Khalifa

13. All I Blow Is Loud

14. Bandz A Make Her Dance f. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

15. Scholarship f. A$AP Rocky

16. If I Ain’t

Bonus Tracks

17. One Thousand f. Wiz Khalifa

18. Having Sex f. Trina & 2 Chainz

19. One Of Those Nights f. The Weeknd