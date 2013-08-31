Juicy J – Stay Trippy

Stay Trippy is the third solo studio album by Juicy J. The album was released in the United States on August 27, 2013.
It features guest appearances from Justin Timberlake, Pimp C, Trey Songz, Wale, Yelawolf, Wiz Khalifa, Big Sean, Young Jeezy, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, ASAP Rocky and more.
Stay Trippy’s production was handled between 2011 to 2013 by producers such as Juicy J himself, Mike WiLL Made It, Cirkut, Lex Luger, SAP, Supa Dups, ID Labs, Timbaland, and Young Chop among others.
The album was supported by three official US Billboard Hot 100 singles, the RIAA certified platinum lead single “Bandz a Make Her Dance” which features Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz. Along with “Show Out” featuring Big Sean, and Young Jeezy, and “Bounce It” featuring Trey Songz and Wale.
Tracklisting
01. Stop It
02. Smokin’ Rollin’ f. Pimp C
03. No Heart No Love f. Project Pat
04. So Much Money
05. Bounce It f. Trey Songz & Wale
06. Wax
07. Gun Plus A Mask f. Yelawolf
08. Smoke A Nigga f. Wiz Khalifa
09. Show Out f. Big Sean & Young Jeezy
10. The Woods f. Justin Timberlake
11. Money A Do It
12. Talkin’ Bout f. Chris Brown & Wiz Khalifa
13. All I Blow Is Loud
14. Bandz A Make Her Dance f. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
15. Scholarship f. A$AP Rocky
16. If I Ain’t
Bonus Tracks
17. One Thousand f. Wiz Khalifa
18. Having Sex f. Trina & 2 Chainz
19. One Of Those Nights f. The Weeknd